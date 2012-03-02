* Bunds rally as peripheral rally stalled by profit-taking
* Investors bet on rising German debt in case sentiment
turns
* Spain underperforms, hits parity with Italy after budget
slip
By William James
LONDON, March 2 The ECB-inspired rally in
short-term peripheral debt stalled on Friday as some investors
sold Spanish and Italian bonds to book profits, while others
piled cash into safe haven assets, pushing up the price of
German debt.
German Bund futures could soon set a new record high as
investors grow wary that the big rally in Spanish and Italian
bonds spurred by the European Central Bank's huge injections of
cash into the banking sector may be reaching its limit.
"Many seem to be cautious regarding when this whole party in
the periphery is going to run out of steam," said David
Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in London.
Schnautz said some were using bets that the safe-haven Bund
would rise when the peripheral rally started to reverse, rather
than competing against strong domestic demand in short-dated
peripheral bond markets.
Bund futures rose to a peak of 140.13, just 15
ticks shy of their record high set earlier this week.
The market for riskier assets has been boosted by the ECB's
injection this week of three-year loans into the banking sector,
which combined with a similar operation in December has given
banks over a trillion euros of long-term cash to play with.
Within the periphery, Spain's announcement of less stringent
budget deficit targets for 2012 saw some investors switch into
Italian debt, helping to drive the two countries' 10-year
borrowing costs to parity for the first time since August.
"There are now lots of concerns over whether Spain will be
able to enact policy to rein in spending, so it's not quite as
optimistic in comparison with Italy as it was last year," said
Brian Barry, an analyst at Investec Capital Markets in London.
Italian and Spanish yields were last at 4.92 percent, with
the former 4 basis points lower on the day and the
latter 3 basis points higher.
Yields were steady at the short end of the Italian curve,
especially when compared to the huge rally seen over the last
week that drove two-year bond yields more than 100 basis points
lower and under 2 percent for the first time in 15 months.
Traders said the rally could resume, but that some were
looking to book profits at prices which looked expensive when
viewed in light of the substantial risks still remaining as the
currency bloc battles against its long-running debt crisis.
"Italy is the one that still has legs at the moment. It
could still go another bit but people will eventually fade that
move," a trader said.
CORE DEMAND STRONG
Ten-year German yields fell 7 basis points on
the day to 1.8 percent, reaching the bottom end of the 1.8 to 2
percent range that has contained moves for over a month.
Commerzbank technical charts said the six-month uptrend,
which comes at 1.77 percent, should act as a solid support and
send yields back towards the significant 2 percent level.
However, with Greece's huge debt restructuring yet to be
completed and the euro zone economy looking fragile, the
fundamental drivers suggested that growth concerns would
continue to support safe-haven debt.
The window of opportunity for investors to volunteer for a
bond restructuring closes next Thursday, after which Greece is
widely expected to invoke controversial legislation to force
bondholders into taking writedowns.