LONDON, March 6 German Bund futures
extended gains on Tuesday as concerns about a potential
recession in Europe cooled demand for riskier assets, halting a
rally in peripheral euro zone government bonds.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields edged up to the 5 percent
level they breached last week after the European Central Bank's
injection last week of more than half a trillion euros in cheap
three-year funds into the banking system.
"There's a risk-off move this morning. BTPs are selling off
and Spain is back above 5 percent. I think we're going to see
some profit taking in Italy soon and that's going to add to the
upward pressure on Bunds," a trader said.
"We're still bouncing around yield support here around 1.78
to 1.80. I think if we take out yesterday's highs (in Bund
futures) we could see the Bund go quite a lot higher on the
day."
March Bund futures rose as much as 33 ticks on the
day to 140.16 while the German 10-year yield was last down two
basis points at 1.799 percent.