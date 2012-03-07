LONDON, March 7 German government bonds
inched lower on Wednesday but held near record highs hit the
previous day with Greece running the risk of a chaotic debt
default if it does not get sufficient support this week for a
debt restructuring.
Greece's private creditors have until Thursday night to say
whether they will participate in the exchange that is a key part
of a bailout programme to enable Greece to meet a debt repayment
on March 20.
The risk that voluntary participation in the deal is too low
even to allow the use of collective action clauses to corral the
remainder of bondholders is likely to ensure Bunds don't fall
too far and may even mark new highs.
"People are nervous and the way Bunds are trading - very
well - it looks like people are long of risk but not long of
Bunds so it's most likely more buying on dips," a trader said.
March Bund futures, which expire on Thursday, were
11 ticks lower at 140.16 having hit a record high of 140.48 on
Wednesday, with the June contract at 138.45.
Ten-year cash yields were 1.5 basis points
higher at 1.795 percent.
Germany will sell 4.0 billion euros of 5-year bonds, with
the auction expected to see good demand given the safe-haven
status of the paper and abundant liquidity in the banking
system.
"The last Bund auction saw a transition from blow-out demand
to merely good," Credit Agricole strategists said.
"The auction today should be reasonably bid, on the back of
(the) liquidity and the issue in question is no longer
expensive."