* Bunds hover near record highs as Greek swap looms
* Italian, Spanish yields rise on participation worries
* Germany to sell 4 bln euros of 5-year bonds
LONDON, March 7 German government bond
futures held near record highs on Wednesday and may retest them
with markets nervous as Greece runs the risk of a chaotic debt
default if it does not get sufficient support this week for a
debt restructuring.
The worries kept pressure on the euro zone's peripheral
issuers with Italian and Spanish bond yields extending their
rise above 5.0 percent although traders said volumes were
limited in the run-up to the deadline.
Greece's private creditors have until Thursday night to say
whether they will participate in the exchange that is a key part
of a bailout programme to enable Greece to meet a debt repayment
on March 20.
The risk that voluntary participation in the deal is too
low even to allow the use of collective action clauses to corral
the remainder of bondholders is likely to ensure Bunds don't
stray too far.
"Certainly we're going to hover around the highs ... and
it's entirely possible we forge new ones," said Rabobank rate
strategist Richard McGuire.
"It's going to be dependent on the vagaries of the headlines
as they roll out ahead of the Greek deal. Any signs of snags and
we could retest the highs."
March Bund futures, which expire on Thursday, were
2 ticks higher at 140.29 having hit a record high of 140.48 on
Tuesday, with the June contract at 138.59.
"People are nervous and the way Bunds are trading - very
well - it looks like people are long of risk but not long of
Bunds so it's most likely more buying on dips," a trader said.
Ten-year yields were flat at 1.78 percent.
Even if Greece completes its debt swap without incident,
financial markets are unlikely to settle down for long with
concerns over slowing growth in the peripheral countries and
budgetary slippage in Spain threatening to curtail attempts to
cut debt levels.
"We doubt (the debt swap) will be a disaster that leads to a
disorderly default," said Standard Bank analysts Steven Barrow.
"However, our sense is that this week's rise in risk
aversion may well persist even if the outcome in Greece is not
as bad as some fear."
Spanish 10-year bonds underperformed with
yields 7.5 basis points higher at 5.24 percent and the Italian
equivalent up 3.5 basis points at 5.42 percent.
Germany will sell 4.0 billion euros of 5-year bonds with the
auction expected to see decent demand given the safe-haven
status of the paper, abundant liquidity in the banking system
and 19 billion euros of repayments to investors next week.
"The last Bund auction saw a transition from blow-out demand
to merely good," Credit Agricole strategists said.
"The auction today should be reasonably bid, on the back of
(the) liquidity and the issue in question is no longer
expensive."
Although 5-year yields fell close to their January lows on
Wednesday, Commerzbank notes that the bond offers around a 60
basis point pick-up over two-year paper and looks attractive
relative to other 5-year German bonds.
One thing that may signal some looming pressure for Bunds is
the release of the ADP U.S. private sector employment data at
1315 GMT.
Recent data has suggested the U.S. economy is picking up
steam, capping gains in U.S. Treasury markets and while Greece
will be the immediate focus for euro zone markets, the ADP
report is seen as a precursor to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report.
"ADP may have a limited impact today as Greece is going to
stay the dominant force but then we'll wake up on Friday looking
into the whites of the eyes of payrolls," said Rabobank's
McGuire.