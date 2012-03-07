* Bunds hit record highs as Greek swap looms

* Germany sells 3.3 bln euros of 5-yr bonds, demand good

* Periphery volatile in thin trade

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 7 German Bund futures climbed new record highs on Wednesday and could rise further at least in the short-term with markets nervous Greece may not win sufficient support this week for a debt restructuring, risking a chaotic default.

The uncertainty spreads beyond Thursday's deadline for private investors to voluntarily swap their Greek bonds for new ones and take a hefty loss on their books.

Doubts remain about Greece's debt sustainability even if the level of participation ensures the swap is successful, while fears grow that other countries - Portugal is seen as the next weakest link - would eventually have to restructure its debt.

March Bund futures, which expire on Thursday, were last 3 ticks higher at 140.30 having hit a record high of 140.52 earlier in the session. The June contract was quoted at 138.58, also 3 ticks higher on the day.

"Psychologically the Rubicon has been crossed with regards to Greece. It is not a functional member of the euro zone ... it will be a festering problem for years and years to come," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

"At the end of the day, the ECB (European Central Bank) and Germany are the safest entities in the euro zone for the time being (for investors to park their cash."

Spiro said "it was almost certain" that the Greek debt swap deal will go through, but Bunds could still rise further as the fundamental problems in the euro zone have not been put to bed.

Reflecting the risk of contagion, Portuguese 10-year bond yields have risen more than 2 percentage points in the past three weeks, to trade at 14.15 percent.

Worries about sluggish growth and fiscal slippage in the bloc's most indebted states persist, as shown by a recent underperformance of Spanish bonds relative to Italian debt after the country said it missed its 2011 budget goal.

"Our sense is that this week's rise in risk aversion may well persist even if the outcome in Greece is not as bad as some fear," Standard Bank strategist Steven Barrow said in a note.

GOOD DEMAND

The underlying tension boosted demand for safe-haven German debt at a sales of 3.3 billion euros of five-year bonds which saw yields fall to a record low 0.79 percent.

Part of the demand for Bunds has also been driven by the sheer amount of liquidity floating around after the ECB has offered around a trillion euros in two tenders of ultra-cheap three-year cash.

"For five-year bonds to underperform and yields to go higher you need a restrictive monetary policy and that's not the case," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds were volatile, with yields reversing an early rise and the former down 13 bps, slipping back below 5.0 percent. Traders said volumes were limited in the run-up to the Greek deadline.

"You don't want to imagine that there's been this talk of (Greek restructuring) for so many months without some guarantee it will get done, but it could happen that it doesn't and if that's the case it's going to be pretty harsh," a trader said.