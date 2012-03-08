LONDON, March 8 German government bonds
edged lower early on Thursday on optimism that Greece would gain
enough creditor support to complete a debt restructuring and
avoid a messy default.
Markets were relatively quiet, however, ahead of a European
Central Bank policy meeting which is set to leave rates on hold
at 1 percent.
Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind
Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors (PSI) on
Wednesday, making it increasingly likely that the deal will pass
later on Thursday, a key requirement to secure a second bailout
.
June Bund futures were 3 ticks lower at 140.24.
"We could be on hold with a slight risk-on bias but
positions are pretty square in the periphery and Bunds don't
trade like people are long so there's probably not going to be a
big sell-off," a trader said.
"We think Greece will eventually need another bailout and so
Bunds probably aren't going to get smashed even if the PSI does
go through."
Ten-year yields were little changed at 1.79
percent, skirting along the lower-end of this year's trading
range.
The ECB is expected to signal that it has played its part in
fighting the euro zone crisis after pumping over 1 trillion
euros into the banking system since the end of December,
something which has had the knock-on effect of lowering yields
on bonds issued by Italy and Spain in particular
.