By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 German government bonds
opened lower on Friday after Greece successfully closed a bond
swap offer vital to avoid a chaotic default, but losses were
expected to be limited due to the myriad of problems the euro
zone faces ahead.
Greece said 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted
its offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the
use of collective action clauses (CACs), legislation that forces
investors who held out of the deal to take losses as well.
Bund futures opened 6 ticks lower at 138.28 as the
demand for safe haven debt diminished, with further losses
likely if U.S. non-farm payrolls data came in above expectations
later in the session.
The risk of a low payrolls number kept many investors on the
sidelines, though.
"Greece isn't out of the woods, this is not the silver
bullet to end everything. We might get a risk asset rally but
it's payrolls day so that's a risen for people not to get
involved," one trader said.
A total of 172 billion euros had been tendered for the deal,
which will force investors to take losses of as much as 74
percent on their holdings.
Greece said it intends to enforces the CACs, which is likely
to trigger payment of debt insurance via credit default swaps.
CDS payments of up to a net $3.16 billion may not cause
major shockwaves throughout the euro zone financial system,
although some investors may be wary of counterparty risk. On the
other hand, not paying the CDS may cast doubts over the
effectiveness of the instrument.
That may leave investors who have used CDS to hedge their
debt exposures feeling more vulnerable and may fuel selling
pressure in government bond markets.
For now, though, investors will breathe a sigh of relief as
the worst case scenario - an unruly default which was said to
cause damages of over one trillion euros throughout the euro
zone - was averted.
Despite its apparent success, the deal is unlikely to draw a
line under Greece's debt problems.
Under the International Monetary Fund's assumptions, which
many dub as optimistic, the swap will only reduce Greece's debt
pile to 120.5 percent of its economic output by 2020. Moreover,
the country has a track record of failing to meet its budget
goals.
Some of the focus may switch to Portugal, which is seen as
the next weakest link in the euro zone.
"Based on yesterday's reaction to hopes that the deal is
going to go through Italy, Spain and Portugal had a reasonable
day so they can push on again," the trader said.
"I'm sure their going to tighten in but if Bunds are going
to sell off I'm not so sure."