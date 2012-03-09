* Greece gets 85.8 percent take-up for bond swap deal

* Intends to use CACs; CDS likely to be triggered

* Spain to underperform further on growth, budget worries

* Portugal widely seen as next in line to restructure

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 9 Greece's successful debt restructuring brought some relief to Italian and Spanish bonds on Friday, but poor euro zone growth prospects and fears Portugal may also impose losses on creditors was likely to limit the fall in yields.

Greece said 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted its offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses (CACs) - legislation that forces investors who stayed out of the deal to take losses as well.

The deal averted the worst case scenario - an unruly default which some said could cause damage of more than a trillion euros throughout the euro zone. But the market's focus immediately shifted to data showing an increased chance of recession across the bloc and the risk of further debt restructuring ahead.

Even after its bond swap, Greece carries massive debts with no sign of growth to ease the burden.

The new Greek bonds, for which investors are to swap their holdings were quoted in the grey, pre-issue, with yields above 15 percent, reflecting a still high risk of default.

"Greece is the test bag," said Peter Allwright, head of absolute rates and currency at RWC Partners, which manages assets worth $4 billion. "The big risk is that Greece leaves the euro and it works. Then you've got huge incentives for countries like Portugal and Spain to follow suit."

Allwright had no exposure on Spain and was looking to go short in Italian bonds when 10-year yields, which fell 8 basis points to 4.74 percent on Friday, dropped to between 4.5 and 4.75 percent.

He still favoured core euro zone debt, especially German five-year bonds.

Concern Greece would not win sufficient support for the debt swap has pegged German yields near record lows but the debt deal saw them edge higher on Friday. Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said 10-year yields were likely to rise further, particularly if a key U.S. jobs report came in better than expected.

"We could see (cash 10-year) yields go back up towards 1.85 percent today, especially given the risk that we will see a better payrolls and given better risk appetite," he said.

However, he did not expect German yields to break above the highs set so far this year given the challenges still facing other highly-indebted euro zone countries, such as Portugal.

"Uncertainty for Portugal will give Bunds some support" in the coming days and weeks, he said.

Bund futures were last flat at 138.33, while 10-year yields were a touch higher at 1.805 percent. Portuguese long-term debt underperformed, with 10-year yields up 15 basis points at 14.21 percent.

HURDLES AHEAD

Under International Monetary Fund assumptions, which many view as optimistic, the swap will only reduce Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of its economic output by 2020.

Moreover, the country has a track record of failing to meet its budget goals. All this is likely to keep prices of the new Greek bonds very low.

"Greece isn't out of the woods, this is not the silver bullet to end everything," one trader said.

Some of the focus may switch to Portugal, which is seen as the next weakest link in the euro zone.

"Portugal is next in the line ... there's more than a 30 percent probability of a restructuring priced in (already)," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"The risk of a further movement in price is still on the table ... at the current level of yields it's impossible for them to come in the market next year."

However, he said the new Greek bonds would trade with a yield premium over Portugal as Athens's economic prospects remained worse than in any of its euro zone partners.

Giansanti expected Italian bonds to keep outperforming Spanish bonds in the near term since Spain had missed its 2011 budget deficit goal. He saw the spread between their 10-year yields widening to 50-60 bps from 20 bps currently.