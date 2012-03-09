* Greece gets 85.8 percent take-up for bond swap deal
* Intends to use CACs; CDS likely to be triggered
* Spain to underperform further on growth, budget worries
* Portugal widely seen as next in line to restructure
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 9 Greece's successful debt
restructuring brought some relief to Italian and Spanish bonds
on Friday, but poor euro zone growth prospects and fears
Portugal may also impose losses on creditors was likely to limit
the fall in yields.
Greece said 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted
its offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the
use of collective action clauses (CACs) - legislation that
forces investors who stayed out of the deal to take losses as
well.
The deal averted the worst case scenario - an unruly default
which some said could cause damage of more than a trillion euros
throughout the euro zone. But the market's focus immediately
shifted to data showing an increased chance of recession across
the bloc and the risk of further debt restructuring ahead.
Even after its bond swap, Greece carries massive debts with
no sign of growth to ease the burden.
The new Greek bonds, for which investors are to swap their
holdings were quoted in the grey, pre-issue, with yields above
15 percent, reflecting a still high risk of default.
"Greece is the test bag," said Peter Allwright, head of
absolute rates and currency at RWC Partners, which manages
assets worth $4 billion. "The big risk is that Greece leaves the
euro and it works. Then you've got huge incentives for countries
like Portugal and Spain to follow suit."
Allwright had no exposure on Spain and was looking to go
short in Italian bonds when 10-year yields, which
fell 8 basis points to 4.74 percent on Friday, dropped to
between 4.5 and 4.75 percent.
He still favoured core euro zone debt, especially German
five-year bonds.
Concern Greece would not win sufficient support for the debt
swap has pegged German yields near record lows but the debt deal
saw them edge higher on Friday. Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said 10-year yields were
likely to rise further, particularly if a key U.S. jobs report
came in better than expected.
"We could see (cash 10-year) yields go back up towards 1.85
percent today, especially given the risk that we will see a
better payrolls and given better risk appetite," he said.
However, he did not expect German yields to break above the
highs set so far this year given the challenges still facing
other highly-indebted euro zone countries, such as Portugal.
"Uncertainty for Portugal will give Bunds some support" in
the coming days and weeks, he said.
Bund futures were last flat at 138.33, while
10-year yields were a touch higher at 1.805
percent. Portuguese long-term debt underperformed, with 10-year
yields up 15 basis points at 14.21 percent.
HURDLES AHEAD
Under International Monetary Fund assumptions, which many
view as optimistic, the swap will only reduce Greece's debt to
120.5 percent of its economic output by 2020.
Moreover, the country has a track record of failing to meet
its budget goals. All this is likely to keep prices of the new
Greek bonds very low.
"Greece isn't out of the woods, this is not the silver
bullet to end everything," one trader said.
Some of the focus may switch to Portugal, which is seen as
the next weakest link in the euro zone.
"Portugal is next in the line ... there's more than a 30
percent probability of a restructuring priced in (already)," ING
rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"The risk of a further movement in price is still on the
table ... at the current level of yields it's impossible for
them to come in the market next year."
However, he said the new Greek bonds would trade with a
yield premium over Portugal as Athens's economic prospects
remained worse than in any of its euro zone partners.
Giansanti expected Italian bonds to keep outperforming
Spanish bonds in the near term since Spain had missed its 2011
budget deficit goal. He saw the spread between their 10-year
yields widening to 50-60 bps from 20 bps currently.