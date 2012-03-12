LONDON, March 12 German Bund futures
opened higher on Monday as the relief spurred by Greece's debt
restructuring faded and was replaced by concerns about growth
and whether the crisis may flare up in the euro zone's other
weak economies.
June Bund futures rose 22 ticks to 138.72, edging
to within 6 ticks of the contract high, with investor focus
switching to whether a fragile growth outlook could derail
debt-laden Portugal, and cause fresh worries in Spain and Italy.
"Bunds don't want to lie down. We're now going to have a
look at Portugal and then Spain, we're moving on to bigger
growth concerns," a trader said.
Greece on Friday took final steps towards restructuring its
debt, using legislation to force remaining private creditors to
swap their Greek debt for new bonds worth considerably less. The
bond exchange paves the way for Greece to receive bailout
funding necessary to avoid a disorderly default.
Late on Friday, the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association concluded that the debt swap constituted a credit
event and will trigger payment on credit default swap (CDS)
insurance contracts.
"Fears about unknown repercussions should underpin to risk
aversion near-term, but we hold on to our view that the CDS
process does not represent a systemic risk," Commerzbank
strategists said in a note.
On Friday, new Greek bonds were already trading at high
yields in the pre-issue grey market, reflecting investors' view
that the country faces an uphill struggle to meet the terms of
its bailout and get its economy back on track.