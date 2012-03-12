* Bunds hit contract high as growth concerns lend support
* Portugal seen at risk, auctions weigh on Spain, Italy
* New long-term Greek bonds have highest yield in euro zone
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James
LONDON, March 12 German government bond
prices pushed higher on Monday as relief over Greece's massive
debt restructuring gave way to concerns about a weaker economic
outlook, putting debt issued by the euro zone's struggling
states under renewed pressure.
German Bund futures hit a contract high of 139.06,
up 58 ticks on the day before settling at 138.87 as investors
fretted that fragile growth could derail efforts by the region's
weaker states to tackle their large debt piles.
Ten-year German yields hit a two-month low of
1.75 percent, down 5.5 bps on the day, with one trader saying
they could fall as low as 1.50 percent in the near-term on high
demand for triple-A rated debt.
"All we've done (on Greece) is kick the can down the road
... People are mindful that you have Portugal potentially
waiting in the wings and in Spain things are not completely
hunky dory with regards to its deficit targets," a trader said.
"The (10-year German) yield could make one final push
possibly to the 1.50 (percent) level but then we have to be
looking at some kind of pullback because that would be very
expensive."
On Friday, Greece averted the immediate threat of an unruly
default by completing a debt restructuring that slices 100
billion euros from its public debt, using legislation to force
remaining private creditors to swap their Greek paper for new
bonds worth considerably less.
Investors shied away from the new Greek bonds which started
trading on Monday and remained the highest-yielding long-term
debt in the currency bloc - highlighting scepticism that
Greece's problems were over.
The debt swap averted an unruly default as it paved the way
for euro zone finance ministers to sign off on a second 130
billion euro bailout package for Greece later on Monday.
While this eased one source of market concern, investors
still remained wary of peripheral euro zone debt as the finance
ministers shifted their focus to Spain, which is set to miss its
deficit target again this year in a move that could undermine
the EU's new budget rules.
Final data confirmed that Italy was in recession, prompting
investors to book profits on Italian and Spanish bonds.
"We're in a phase in which the focus is shifting
progressively to growth and any sign of a slowdown in growth
will be seen as periphery negative," said Gianluca Ziglio, a
strategist at UBS.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 6 basis points on
the day to 5.07 percent, while their Italian
equivalent was 8 bps higher at 4.92 percent.
Both countries will issue debt later this week and although
the sales were expected to pass off smoothly, they added to
upward pressure on yields.
Portuguese yields rose across the curve. Portugal is seen as
the next weakest link behind Greece and remained most vulnerable
to a fresh wave of selling in peripheral debt markets. The
10-year yield rose 12 basis points to 13.94
percent.
The European Central Bank spent a meagre 27 million euros
last week in the secondary government bond market after a
three-week pause, latest ECB data showed, with strategist and
traders saying all of it was likely to have been in Portuguese
debt.Yields on core government debt have stayed close to record
lows all year, with the return on German 10-year bonds topping 2
percent for only one day.
"That's testimony to the underlying investor caution over
the medium-term Greek picture and the outlook for the global
economy," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital
Markets in Edinburgh.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said in
an interview with Reuters Insider TV that the credibility of the
CDS market remained intact after the Greek debt swap triggered
insurance payments on its bonds.
Latest data from the Depository Trust and Clearing
Corporation showed the maximum net CDS payout was $3.16 billion,
with the actual payout likely to be lower depending on the
outcome of an auction procedure scheduled for March 19.