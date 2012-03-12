* Bunds hit contract high as growth concerns lend support * Portugal seen at risk, auctions weigh on Spain, Italy * New long-term Greek bonds have highest yield in euro zone By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James LONDON, March 12 German government bond prices pushed higher on Monday as relief over Greece's massive debt restructuring gave way to concerns about a weaker economic outlook, putting debt issued by the euro zone's struggling states under renewed pressure. German Bund futures hit a contract high of 139.06, up 58 ticks on the day before settling at 138.87 as investors fretted that fragile growth could derail efforts by the region's weaker states to tackle their large debt piles. Ten-year German yields hit a two-month low of 1.75 percent, down 5.5 bps on the day, with one trader saying they could fall as low as 1.50 percent in the near-term on high demand for triple-A rated debt. "All we've done (on Greece) is kick the can down the road ... People are mindful that you have Portugal potentially waiting in the wings and in Spain things are not completely hunky dory with regards to its deficit targets," a trader said. "The (10-year German) yield could make one final push possibly to the 1.50 (percent) level but then we have to be looking at some kind of pullback because that would be very expensive." On Friday, Greece averted the immediate threat of an unruly default by completing a debt restructuring that slices 100 billion euros from its public debt, using legislation to force remaining private creditors to swap their Greek paper for new bonds worth considerably less. Investors shied away from the new Greek bonds which started trading on Monday and remained the highest-yielding long-term debt in the currency bloc - highlighting scepticism that Greece's problems were over. The debt swap averted an unruly default as it paved the way for euro zone finance ministers to sign off on a second 130 billion euro bailout package for Greece later on Monday. While this eased one source of market concern, investors still remained wary of peripheral euro zone debt as the finance ministers shifted their focus to Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year in a move that could undermine the EU's new budget rules. Final data confirmed that Italy was in recession, prompting investors to book profits on Italian and Spanish bonds. "We're in a phase in which the focus is shifting progressively to growth and any sign of a slowdown in growth will be seen as periphery negative," said Gianluca Ziglio, a strategist at UBS. Spanish 10-year yields rose 6 basis points on the day to 5.07 percent, while their Italian equivalent was 8 bps higher at 4.92 percent. Both countries will issue debt later this week and although the sales were expected to pass off smoothly, they added to upward pressure on yields. Portuguese yields rose across the curve. Portugal is seen as the next weakest link behind Greece and remained most vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling in peripheral debt markets. The 10-year yield rose 12 basis points to 13.94 percent. The European Central Bank spent a meagre 27 million euros last week in the secondary government bond market after a three-week pause, latest ECB data showed, with strategist and traders saying all of it was likely to have been in Portuguese debt.Yields on core government debt have stayed close to record lows all year, with the return on German 10-year bonds topping 2 percent for only one day. "That's testimony to the underlying investor caution over the medium-term Greek picture and the outlook for the global economy," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said in an interview with Reuters Insider TV that the credibility of the CDS market remained intact after the Greek debt swap triggered insurance payments on its bonds. Latest data from the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation showed the maximum net CDS payout was $3.16 billion, with the actual payout likely to be lower depending on the outcome of an auction procedure scheduled for March 19.