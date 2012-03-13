* Bunds slip on upbeat data expectations
* Not seen falling far as growth worries remain
* Netherlands, Italy sell debt
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Mar 13 German government bonds
fell on Tuesday, pulling futures away from contract highs, as
markets bet data due from Germany and the United States will
provide more evidence of economic recovery.
However, Bunds are unlikely to slip far with growth fears
for much of the euro zone supporting the safe-haven paper and
relief over Greece's debt restructuring proving short-lived as
the country's public finances are still deemed unsustainable.
Germany's ZEW economic sentiment indicator, due at 1000 GMT,
is forecast at 10.0 versus 5.4 last month, while U.S. February
retail sales are also expected to show an increase. The
Federal Reserve announces the results of its policy meeting at
1815 GMT.
"The economic data will play out over the next year and give
us a good indication of what the central banks will have to do
next, whether that's nothing or more intervention," said Gary
Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.
"Bunds may not see quite such an aggressive flight to
quality as there has been but people will wait to see the whites
of the eyes of any recovery before moving away from such assets
in size."
June Bund futures fell 16 ticks to 138.71 after
hitting a contract high of 139.06 on Monday. Ten-year cash
yields were 1.5 basis points higher at 1.77
percent.
"We are at the top of the recent range and we might need
some fresh triggers to break through but the danger today is
that people will use the Fed as an excuse to stay on the
sidelines," a trader said.
With Greece taking a back seat, at least temporarily, market
attention has shifted to other peripheral countries. Euro zone
finance ministers turned their fire on Spain on Monday and
demanded it aim for a tougher 2012 deficit target.
.
However, the new target of 5.3 percent of output demanded by
the ministers, while tougher than Spain's revised aim of 5.8
percent, still allowed some wiggle room compared with the 4.4
percent shortfall it was meant to achieve initially.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 2
bps lower at 5.04 percent. However, they have given back some of
this year's gains and underperformed Italian debt of late on
fears Spain, which is heading into recession, will not reach its
targets.
"Sentiment seems to have turned a little more bearish on
Spain," a second trader said. "The 5 percent level seems to be
one where people are happy to come in and sell."
The Netherlands will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of
three-year bonds with plentiful demand expected from investors
seeking top-rated safe-haven assets.
"We expect a positive take-up from today's auction, despite
the low levels of rates," ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti said.
"The triple-A rating of Netherlands will allow the country
to issue debt at cheap levels due to the investor demand for
diversification out of Germany in the euro zone area."
Italy will sell 12 billion euros of three- and 12-month
Treasury bills.
Yields on Greece's new bonds, issued as part of its debt
exchange, were mostly slightly lower on the day.