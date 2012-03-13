* Bunds slip as German and U.S. data upbeat
* But sell-off seen limited on growth, crisis concerns
* Netherlands, Italy sell debt
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 13 German Bund futures fell
on Tuesday as upbeat data from Germany and the United States
gave investors an opportunity to cash in on safe-haven German
debt.
Yields on 10-year German government bonds rose and were seen
climbing further as German sentiment data helped consolidate the
view that Europe's largest economy had recovered from a weak
patch.
On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. retail sales
recorded their biggest gain in five months in February in the
latest sign that the world's largest economy was on the mend -
also taking the shine off safe-haven government bonds.
German Bund futures settled 64 ticks lower at
138.23 - off contract highs of 139.06 hit in the previous
session.
"We have been looking for a bit of a correction in Bunds
from current levels for a little while, now it seems to be
materializing," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank
said.
"The market looks a bit stretched and also given ... the
slightly improving macro backdrop, it's probably not coming as a
big surprise that yields are correcting a bit higher."
Ten-year German government bond yields rose
5.7 basis points to 1.82 percent. Guntermann said it could test
the 2 percent area over the next one or two weeks.
March's ZEW survey of German analyst and investor
sentiment rose significantly more than expected, bolstering
hopes Europe's largest economy is back on a stable footing.
"The economic data will play out over the next year and give
us a good indication of what the central banks will have to do
next, whether that's nothing or more intervention," said Gary
Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.
"Bunds may not see quite such an aggressive flight to
quality as there has been but people will wait to see the whites
of the eyes of any recovery before moving away from such assets
in size."
Analysts expected the sell-off in Bunds to be limited with
growth fears for much of the rest of the euro zone supporting
the safe-haven paper and relief over Greece's debt restructuring
proving short-lived as the country's public finances are still
deemed unsustainable.
SPOTLIGHT ON SPAIN
With Greece taking a back seat, at least temporarily, market
attention has shifted to other peripheral countries. Euro zone
finance ministers turned their fire on Spain on Monday and
demanded it aim for a tougher 2012 deficit target.
However, the new target of 5.3 percent of output demanded by
the ministers, while tougher than Spain's revised aim of 5.8
percent, still allowed some wiggle room compared with the 4.4
percent shortfall Madrid was meant to achieve
initially .
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
were 9 bps higher at 5.15 percent, also coming
under pressure ahead of a bond sale on Thursday.
Spanish bonds have given back some of this year's
gains and underperformed Italian debt of late on fears the
country, which is heading into recession, will not reach its
targets.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
little changed on the day at 4.91 percent.
"Sentiment seems to have turned a little more bearish on
Spain," said a trader. "The 5 percent level seems to be one
where people are happy to come in and sell."
The Netherlands sold 2.825 billion euros of three-year
bonds, benefiting from demand for safe-haven assets and the
cheap funding provided by the European Central Bank's recent
three-year funding operations.
"The (ECB) liquidity has fuelled demand for all assets and
Dutch paper offers a nice pick-up over German bonds," said Lynn
Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.
Italy also sold 12 billion euros of three- and 12-month
Treasury bills with yields on the longer-dated paper dropping
more than 80 basis points to 1.405 percent.
Yields on Greece's new bonds, issued as part of
its debt exchange, rose across the curve. Fitch
lifted Greece's credit rating out of default territory following
the bond swap.