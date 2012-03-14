LONDON, March 14 German Bund futures fell
to their lowest in nearly two weeks at the open on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve sounded a less downbeat note on
the economic outlook and as most U.S. banks passed their annual
stress tests, boosting equities.
The Fed said most of the largest U.S. banks passed their
annual stress test, in a conservative report that underscored
the recovery of the financial sector but called out a few
laggards.
Bunds extended the previous day's losses as equities surged
after the Fed said following its regular policy meeting that it
expected "moderate" growth over coming quarters along with a
gradual decline in the unemployment rate.
"They were modestly more upbeat on the economy...Banks
passing the stress tests generally is helping risk-on and gave
the next push down in Bunds," a trader said.
The June Bund future fell by as much as 80 ticks in
early trade to 137.43, its lowest since March 1. It was last 62
ticks down on the day at 137.61.
Peripheral euro zone government bonds were tipped to
outperform German benchmarks on the pick-up in demand for
riskier assets although Italian debt could come under some
pressure as traders push for cheaper prices ahead of up to 6
billion euros of supply.
Italy aims to sell up to 5 billion euros of a new three-year
BTP bond as well as a 2019 bond in an auction which is expected
to meet solid demand from investors flush with cheap European
Central Bank funds.