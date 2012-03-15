LONDON, March 15 Benchmark German 10-year government bond yields reversed an earlier rise to turn flat on Thursday, with traders citing buying interest from a wide variety of investors when yields approached 2 percent.

Bund yields were last little changed on the day after rising within a whisker of the psychological level of 2 percent. Bund futures pared losses to trade 14 ticks lower on the day at 136.66, having fallen as low as 136.26 earlier in the session.