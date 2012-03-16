LONDON, March 16 German government bonds
were little changed on Friday, taking a breather after a selloff
this week hit a stumbling block at psychologically-key yields of
2 percent for 10-year bonds.
Recent upbeat economic data from the United States has
triggered a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and Bunds followed suit,
with 10-year yields rising from a four-month low to a five-week
high in the space of three sessions.
But the 2 percent level sparked buying interest from
investors worried that the euro zone will lag other major
economies and keep official rates low for longer. The bloc's
most indebted states are still vulnerable to an escalation of
the debt crisis - at which point Bunds represent a safe haven
for investors.
Political risks stem from the Greek and French elections in
the coming months, while bets that Portugal may have to
restructure its debt are on the rise.
At 0704 GMT, Bund futures were 3 ticks lower at
136.45, with cash 10-year yields up 0.6 basis points at 1.977
percent.
"Despite the huge selloff we've had in the last two or three
days Bunds are still within the range they've been for a very
long time," one trader said. "I think the sell-off has been
overdone."
Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert recommended
investors stay on the sidelines and wait for a break below this
year's low of 135.22 before turning more bearish on Bunds.
The Treasury/Bund yield spread was last at 35
basis points, its widest in more than a year.
Credit Agricole strategists expect Bunds to yield lower than
other safe-haven bonds such as U.S. Treasuries or UK Gilts for
"a considerable time" due to the glut of cash pumped into the
banking system by the European Central Bank and a more uncertain
euro zone environment.
"Maybe there's room for a short-term correction but we still
like Germany over the U.S. on a medium-term basis. Obviously
data out of the U.S. have been better," the trader said.