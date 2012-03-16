* Bund yields break through 2 pct, but stay close to it
* U.S. data could push yields higher in the near term
* Euro zone hurdles to limit the rise in Bund yields
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 16 German 10-year government
bond yields broke through the psychologically important 2
percent barrier on Friday but weak euro zone growth prospects
and major debt concerns were expected to limit the scope for a
further rise.
Improved faith in the United States' recovery momentum has
triggered a sell-off in Treasuries, and Bunds followed suit,
albeit with a lag as the euro zone faced bigger risks ahead.
Spain's poor fiscal performance remains a concern, bets that
Portugal may have to restructure its debt are on the rise, and
upcoming elections in Greece and France may delay the
implementation of reforms to reduce debt and spur growth.
The benchmark 10-year German yield was last
5.6 basis points higher at 2.028 percent, some 30 bps lower than
the U.S. T-note yield.
"The uncertainty in the euro zone will keep yields down,"
said Alan McQuaid, Bloxham Stockbrokers' chief economist, adding
Bund yields may only rise about 20 basis points from current
levels before coming back towards or even below 2 percent.
"I think the second quarter will see 'risk off' coming back
in play on the political situation in Europe, particularly
elections in France and Greece and the referendum (on new fiscal
rules in Europe) in Ireland."
Bund futures were 71 ticks lower at 135.77.
Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert recommended
investors stay on the sidelines and wait for a break below this
year's low of 135.22 before turning more bearish on Bunds.
U.S. data such as inflation, the industrial output and the
University of Michigan sentiment indicator could further fuel
the sell-off in Bunds if they come in better than expected.
Commerzbank strategists recommended investors to short Bunds in
the run-up to the data releases, looking for Bund yields to
establish a 2-2.2 percent range in coming weeks.
NOT GOING TOO FAR
That range looked likely to hold.
"We've seen a lot of good news ... and I find it a little
bit difficult to see how much better the news flow can get,"
said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income analyst at Bayerische
Landesbank, adding that the risk of fiscal slippages in the euro
zone should keep Bund yields subdued.
Investec fixed income analyst Brian Barry said buying
interest in Bunds will remain high as long as Spanish bonds
remain under pressure.
Spanish debt has clearly underperformed its peers after the
government said last month it missed its 2011 budget goal by a
wide margin. Ten-year yields were stable at 5.19
percent, some 35 bps over their Italian equivalents.
Nomura's head of European rates strategy Nick Firoozye said
Bund yields of 2 percent were a buying opportunity because "the
European situation is vastly different from that of the U.S and
the (European Central Bank's cash injections) have helped both
the periphery and Bunds."
Based on that view, Firoozye recommends long positions in
Bunds and short positions in U.S. T-notes. Citing similar
supporting factors for Bunds, Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire said the U.S./German spread could widen to as much 48
bps, a level last seen in February 2011.
Others expect a short-term correction. Bayerische
Landesbank's Daheim said the T-note/Bund yield spread could
narrow to 20 or even 10 bps near-term, but still expected Bund
yields to remain lower than T-note yields in the longer run.