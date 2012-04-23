LONDON, April 23 German Bund futures rose near
record highs on Monday and French bonds slipped as investors
worried that a potential presidential election win by the French
Socialists would compromise the euro zone's commitment to fight
its debt crisis.
Dutch bonds are also seen under pressure after the
Netherlands government failed to agree budget cuts, casting
doubt on its support for future euro zone measures to contain
the crisis.
French bond futures slipped after Socialist Francois
Hollande won the first round of France's presidential poll
though losses were expected to be tempered as incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy could still win a May 6 runoff if he gets the backing of
the National Front candidate who had a surprisingly strong run.
"As much as there is a microcosm of relief that the second
round will be contended by Sarkozy and Hollande it still puts
France on a collision course with Germany over the future of the
euro," said Marc Ostwald, a strategist at Monumement Securities.
"And it's not going to help resolve moving towards fiscal
union and the market's concerns that the only solution is
eurobonds."
The June Bund future was last 44 ticks up at
140.82, within sight of the all-time high of 140.86 hit last
week. Cash German 10-year yields 2.6 basis points
lower at 1.598, having come within a whisker or matching a
record low of 1.593 plumbed last week.
French OAT futures were 35 ticks lower at 124.21
albeit in thin volumes.