* French vote, Dutch political problems add to crisis nerves
* Dutch/German 10-year yield spread highest in three years
* Bund futures hit record high
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 23 Dutch and peripheral euro zone
bonds sold off on Monday, driving Spanish yields back above 6
percent, as the Netherlands slid into political crisis, stoking
investor fears the euro zone's efforts to contain the debt
crisis were under threat.
The premium investors demand to hold Dutch bonds
rather than German benchmarks surged to its
highest in three years after the Dutch government failed to
agree budget cuts, making an early election almost inevitable.
Data showing the euro zone's private sector shrank faster
than expected in April piled pressure on the
region's fragile debt, pushing German Bund yields to record lows
and benchmark U.S. yields to seven-week lows as investors sought
safety in highly liquid low-risk bonds.
Traders and strategists saw little respite for non-German
debt in coming days with investors worried Socialist Francois
Hollande - who won the first round of France's presidential poll
on Sunday - might loosen his country's commitment to austerity.
"Until we see a new coalition cobbled together in Holland
and signs they are going to take action to cut the budget
deficit over the medium-term investors are going to be nervous
over Dutch bonds," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said.
"PMI surveys are also highlighting the fragility of the
euroland economy and on top of that there's underlying
nervousness of Spain's fiscal position going into Spain's bill
auction tomorrow and the Italian auction later in the week."
Spain, which has been at the forefront of the latest
flare-up in the debt crisis as it struggles to stabilise its
fiscal position in the face of recession, saw its 10-year yields
top 6 percent for the second session running.
A sustained break of that level could see borrowing costs
accelerate to unaffordable levels which drove Greece, Ireland
and Portugal to seek international bailouts.
French bonds underperformed German benchmarks, widening
their 10-year yield spread 9 basis points to 154 bps.
Stamenkovic said the spread could expand to 180 bps heading into
France's May 6 presidential run-off, which Hollande is tipped to
win.
"As much as there is a microcosm of relief that the second
round will be contended by Sarkozy and Hollande it still puts
France on a collision course with Germany over the future of the
euro," said Marc Ostwald, a strategist at Monument Securities.
"And it's not going to help resolve moving towards fiscal
union and the market's concerns that the only solution is
eurobonds."
The June Bund future was last 47 ticks up at
140.86, having risen as high as 140.97 earlier. Cash German
10-year yields were 3 bps lower at 1.594 percent.
They hit a low of 1.585 percent.