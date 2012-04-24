LONDON, April 24 German government bonds edged away from record highs on Tuesday with markets pausing after the previous session's sharp rally, but safe-haven bonds remained attractive as political uncertainty spread to the core of the euro zone.

Moody's said the collapse of the Dutch governing coalition on Monday after failing to agree austerity measures was a credit-negative, although it maintained it triple-A rating with a stable outlook.

The Netherlands will sell up to 2.5 billion euros of two- and 25-year bonds on Tuesday but analysts said the small size of the sale meant there should be adequate demand.

"It is likely that the 2037 (bond) will be the last issuance in 2012 of ultra-long Dutch paper and so should still see demand from duration-hungry asset managers such as pension funds," Rabobank rate strategists said in a note.

The 10-year Dutch yield spread over Bunds hit its widest in three-years on Monday as investors worried about the country previously seen as a solid investment.

"The crisis is coming from all angles," a trader said.

"At these levels in Bunds you have to think a lot of the short positions of a couple of weeks ago have been covered but we can still go higher. It's hard to know what can stop it when even the firepower of the (euro zone) rescue fund doesn't look big enough."

June Bund futures were 22 ticks lower at 141.07 after hitting fresh record highs of 141.37 on Monday. Ten-year yields were 1.5 points higher at 1.575 percent, not straying too far from all-time lows of 1.549 percent.

Funding costs are likely to continue to rise for the euro zone's peripheral issuers with Spain selling 3- and 6-month T-bills and Italy zero-coupon and inflation-linked paper.