* Dutch yields fall after 2 bln euro debt sale
* "Risk on" sentiment weighs on Bunds, for now
* Spain and Italy see borrowing costs rise
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, April 24 Yields on Dutch and peripheral
euro zone government bonds eased on Tuesday as the Netherlands
sold bonds without problems, calming markets a day after the
government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts.
The Netherlands raised 2 billion euros through the sale of
two- and 25-year bonds, around the middle of the target range, a
quite normal outcome at Dutch auctions.
Borrowing costs rose but were broadly in line with market rates.
"The negative news doesn't extend further given that the
auction is ... a solid one," said Michael Leister, rate
strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
"It will be sufficient to keep the tightening momentum that
we see in Dutch spreads across the curve going."
Dutch two-year bond yields were 14 basis points
lower on the day at 0.38 percent, with 10-year yields
9 bps lower at 2.34 percent.
That reversed much of Monday's rise which drove the 10-year
yield spread over German Bunds to its widest in three years on
worries not only about a country previously seen as a solid
investment, but also about eroding support for euro zone
measures to contain the debt crisis.
"There's a bit of a relief rally after yesterday's blood
bath," a trader said. "We're seeing some good flows in euro
govvies, some buying interest in the new long Dutch paper with
some switching out of German 30-year paper ahead of tomorrow's
sale there."
Germany set a record low 2.5 percent coupon on a new 30-year
bond of which it aims to sell three billion euros on Wednesday.
But the auctions are unlikely to calm nerves for long with
the debt crisis intensifying and borrowing costs rising.
Spain, which has taken centre stage on concerns about its
ability to meet budget targets as well as the health of its
banks, sold three- and six-month treasury bills but saw
borrowing costs almost double.
Italian borrowing costs also rose at an auction of
zero-coupon and inflation linked paper and its
bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts before Italy
sells medium- and long-term debt on Friday.
"Markets are going to fluctuate over the next 3-6 months but
it's hard to believe there's going to be any real joined up
political will or any economic data which suggests we're near
the end of the crisis," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish
Research.
"That means Spanish and Italian yields will continue to rise
and Bunds most likely stay close to where they are."
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 9.5 bps to
5.93 percent - failing to sustain a rise above the crucial 6
percent level - while the Italian equivalent fell
3 bps to 5.72 percent.
Safe-haven German Bunds eased after rallying sharply on
Monday but a further fall in yields is likely given the growing
pressure on the euro zone periphery and the potential for the
pool of liquid triple-A rated debt to shrink if the Dutch
political crisis drags on.
June Bund futures were 29 ticks lower at 141.00
after hitting record highs of 141.37 on Monday.
"The crisis is coming from all angles," a second trader
said. "At these levels in Bunds you have to think a lot of the
short positions of a couple of weeks ago have been covered but
we can still go higher. It's hard to know what can stop it when
even the firepower of the (euro zone) rescue fund doesn't look
big enough."
Ten-year German yields rose 3 bps to 1.587
percent, not far from Monday's all-time low of 1.549 percent.
Traders said market players were scaling back the size of
their trades, or risk positions, as market volatility increased.
"In a volatile situation, you don't need a big bet on to
find you've got it horribly wrong," said another trader.
"Risk positions get pared back and that exacerbates the
situation more. Everyone comes in the morning with a flat book
and the first three trades will set the tone for the day."