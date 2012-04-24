* Dutch yields fall after 2 bln euro debt sale
* "Risk on" sentiment weighs on Bunds, for now
* German 32-year bond auction on Wednesday in focus
* Spain and Italy see borrowing costs rise
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, April 24 Yields on Dutch bonds eased on
Tuesday as the Netherlands sold new debt without a hitch despite
the collapse of its government, taking the shine of safe-haven
German debt, while heavily indebted euro zone governments also
saw their yields fall.
Well-received Spanish and Italian debt sales and an
improvement in investor demand for riskier assets also helped to
stabilise the market. But traders and strategists said the
auctions were unlikely to calm nerves for long with the
sovereign debt crisis intensifying and borrowing costs rising.
The Netherlands raised 2 billion euros through the sale of
two- and 25-year bonds, around the middle of the target range.
Borrowing costs rose but were broadly in line
with market rates.
"The Netherlands is benefiting from wider risk-on...
Yesterday's reaction was a bit exaggerated especially in stocks
and they are rebounding, which leads to a selloff in core which
benefits Spanish and Italian bonds," said Lloyds strategist
Achilleas Georgopoulos.
"But pressure will continue because the market expects them
to vote on the budget cuts, then they'll go to elections...
Until we have commitment from all the parties on this plan there
will be widening pressure on the spreads."
Dutch two-year bond yields were 16 basis points
lower on the day at 0.36 percent, with 10-year yields
9 bps lower at 2.34 percent.
That reversed much of Monday's rise, which drove the 10-year
yield spread over German Bunds to its widest in three years
around 87 bps on worries not only about a country previously
seen as a solid investment, but also about eroding support for
euro zone measures to contain the debt crisis.
The spread was 15 bps tighter on the day at 72 bps.
"There's a bit of a relief rally after yesterday's blood
bath," a trader said. "We're seeing some good flows in euro
govvies, some buying interest in the new long Dutch paper with
some switching out of German 30-year paper ahead of tomorrow's
sale there."
Germany set a record low 2.5 percent coupon on a new 30-year
bond of which it aims to sell 3 billion euros on Wednesday. Some
strategists said the relatively small amount being offered and
the rumbling crisis could support safe-haven demand despite the
low return.
The 30-year Bund yielded 2.4 percent in the secondary
market, up five bps on the day, with traders expected to push
for cheaper prices before the sale.
"We saw already some concessions...on the steepening
10/30-year which is, however, not a clear cut concession
trade but also reflects market stress," said RBC Capital Markets
strategist Norbert Aul.
"Further concession building also in outright terms will
very likely continue going into the auction."
SHRINKING AAA CREDITS?
German Bund prices fell after rallying sharply on Monday but
a further fall in yields was likely given the growing pressure
on the euro zone periphery and the potential for the pool of
liquid triple-A rated debt to shrink if the Dutch political
crisis drags on.
June Bund futures shed 67 ticks to settle at 140.62
after hitting record highs of 141.37 on Monday. ING technical
analyst Roelof-Jan van Den Akker said the potential for further
falls was very limited.
Ten-year German yields rose six bps to 1.617
percent, not far from Monday's all-time low of 1.549 percent.
Spain, which has taken centre stage on concerns about its
ability to meet budget targets as well as the health of its
banks, sold three- and six-month treasury bills but saw
borrowing costs almost double.
Italian borrowing costs also rose at an auction of
zero-coupon and inflation-linked paper, and its
bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts before Italy
sells medium- and long-term debt on Friday.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 16 bps to
5.87 percent - pulling back after a rise above the 6 percent
level seen as a red line for debt-sustainability concerns -
while the Italian equivalent fell six bps to 5.69
percent.