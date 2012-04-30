* Spain in recession but contraction less than forecast
* Thursday's Spanish bond sale seen tougher after S&P cut
* German Bund futures could retest record highs
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 30 Spanish government bond yields
fell on Monday after data showed the country's economy
contracted less sharply than forecast, but they were expected to
pick up again before debt sales on Thursday, the first for
Madrid since last week's ratings downgrade.
Spanish 10-year yields dropped to 5.80
percent, 11 basis points lower on the day, but strategists say
the battle against the psychologically important 6 percent level
has not been won yet, as markets remain in crisis mode.
Although marginally smaller than the estimates of the
central bank and other economists, the economic contraction in
Spain still raises concerns that the austerity measures planned
by the government could do more harm than good.
"Even though the Q1 numbers have surprised on the upside in
terms of what the central bank had given us in terms of their
own estimates, the tendency in the economy is to get worse not
better," said Ricardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho.
"Going forward I will be sticking to an underweight in
Spain. I'm not betting on a Spain turnaround," he said.
Moves have been exacerbated by thin volumes, traders said,
and transactions with Spanish and Italian bonds were dominated
by short-term investors.
The room for further falls in yields looked limited before
Spain's sale of up to 2.5 billion euros of three- and five-year
bonds on Thursday, its first debt auction since Standard &
Poor's cut the country's credit ratings by two notches last
week.
The downgrade pushed yields briefly above 6 percent. A
sustained break above that mark could see borrowing costs
accelerate to the panic-inducing levels over 7 percent that
forced Greece, Portugal and Ireland to seek bailouts.
Although Italian debt yields have been caught in the Spanish
updraft, Spain looked set to underperform Italy - which has no
scheduled bond sales this week - before Thursday's auctions.
The premium investors require to hold 10-year Spanish bonds
rather than Italian debt stood at 25
bps, bang in the middle of the trading range since early March,
when Spanish yields rose above Italian yields.
"It appears that the focus is in large part on Spain, and
the balance of risk is that Spain will underperform," Nordea
chief analyst Niels From said.
A way to place bearish bets on Spain other than trading it
outright or against Italy is to position for the
underperformance of benchmark bonds versus their neighbouring
bonds on the Spanish curve, JPMorgan strategists said.
Specifically, they recommend betting on a widening of the
spread between the January 2022 benchmark and the
April 2021 bond, which is now 10 basis points.
UNCHARTED WATERS
Peripheral euro zone debt is likely to remain vulnerable
over the next few days, as market nerves are stretching before
Sunday's French presidential runoff and the Greek elections.
If it intensifies, "the risk off mood" could push benchmark
10-year German Bund yields to record lows beyond the 1.549
percent hit in April and the two-year Schatz yield into negative
territory, Nordea's From said.
Ten-year yields were last 4 bps lower at 1.66
percent, while two-year yields were down 1.4 bps at
0.88 percent.
"There seems to be support at 1.63 percent in the 10-year
(at last week's lows), but it could be broken if the Spanish
situation deteriorates," From said.
"From a fundamental perspective Bunds look very expensive,
but when considering the situation in the southern Europe (new
record lows) should not be excluded."
Bund futures were 39 ticks higher at 141.39. a
break above the 141.38 record high hit last week "will be the
next bullish signal, opening the door to 141.56, then even the
200 percent extension level at 144.04," UBS technical analyst
Richard Adcock said.