* Euro zone manufacturing slips further into decline
* Weak U.S. private jobs data spurs flight to quality
* Bund hits record high before Spanish sale, election
weekend
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 2 German bond yields fell to record
lows on Wednesday as a decline in euro zone manufacturing and
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data stoked
concerns about a slowdown in global growth and drove investors
into low-risk assets.
German Bund futures hit a record high of 141.83 and looked
headed for uncharted territory with the European Central Bank
expected to adopt a more cautious tone on the euro zone growth
outlook at its policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is expected
to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent.
Souring appetite for riskier assets could also make for a
tough sale of Spanish and French bonds on Thursday, though some
traders said higher Spanish yields after the country's ratings
were cut last week could lure some domestic buyers.
Investors were rattled by a survey showing the euro zone's
manufacturing sector shrank further last month as a downturn
that started in the periphery appeared to take root among core
members France and Germany.
The flight to quality accelerated after U.S. payrolls
processor ADP said companies added 119,000 jobs in April,
falling short of the expected 177,000 rise and the smallest
monthly rise in seven months.
That has thrown a spotlight onto non-farm payrolls data due
on Friday to see if it confirms concerns that the U.S. labour
market is losing momentum.
Two- and five-year German bond yields hit all
time lows of seven basis points and 0.549 percent respectively,
while 10-year yields touched a record low of 1.599
percent, according to Reuters data.
"With increased concerns not only about euro land but also
the U.S., investors are continuing to shift to the safety of
core government bonds including Bunds," RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"With the ECB meeting tomorrow and French and Spanish
auctions as well, it's difficult to see this stopping any time
soon until we see the payrolls on Friday."
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 10 basis
points to 5.87 percent, underperforming their Italian
counterparts ahead of the country's widely anticipated bond
auction.
The euro zone's fourth-largest economy, the current focus of
the debt crisis, will sell up to 2.5 billion euros in three- and
five-year bonds on Thursday. It is Spain's first auction since
Standard & Poor's cuts its credit rating by two notches last
week.
"Spanish fundamentals remain a concern, as does the lack of
international engagement at recent auctions. However, in the
near-term such factors should not necessarily preclude a
relatively smooth auction tomorrow," Citi strategists said.
"The back-up in yields, cash flow dynamics and relatively
small size per re-opening - in short dated sectors - are all
supportive," they said in a note.
Italian 10-year yields were up two bps at 5.56 percent
, reversing an early fall after data showed the
country' manufacturing sector shrank by more than expected in
April.
Investors were also piling into safe-haven debt on
uncertainty over the outcome of Greek and French elections over
the weekend but some traders say Bunds are looking very
expensive at current levels.
"Cash 10-year yields at 1.60 percent seem a little bit
overdone, but there's no standing in the way of a runaway train
at the moment," a trader said.