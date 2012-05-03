LONDON May 3 German government bonds edged
lower in early trading on Thursday but investors were avoiding
taking aggressive positions ahead of Spanish bond auctions and a
European Central Bank policy meeting.
The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1
percent and sound a more cautious tone on the euro zone growth
outlook.
Ahead of the meeting in Barcelona, Spain will test market
appetite for its debt for the first time since Standard & Poor's
surprised markets last week by cutting the country's credit
rating.
Borrowing costs are set to rise by more than a percentage
point at the sale of three- and five-year bonds
due to deepening concerns over its ability to meet fiscal
targets and the health of the Spanish banking sector.
The relatively small target size of a maximum of 2.5 billion
euros and 16 billion euros of Spanish redemption and coupon
payments made on Monday will support the sale.
"There's no reason why it won't get done but there may not
be aggressive bidding so we may see long tails," a trader said,
referring to the difference between the average and the lowest
accepted bid.
June Bund futures were 11 ticks lower at 141.62
after hitting record highs the previous day after data showing a
decline in euro zone manufacturing.
Shorter-dated yields also hit record lows on Wednesday
and were holding near there in early
trading.
"People are looking for slightly more dovish rhetoric from
the ECB given recent data," the trader said.
"But I can't imagine we'll see a big sell off if they
disappoint given all the other problems in the euro zone, it may
just provide a buying opportunity."
Ten-year bond yields were flat at 1.616
percent.