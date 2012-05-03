* Spanish sale meets expectations, French goes well
* Markets looking for dovish signals at ECB meeting
* Bunds stable, Spanish yields keep close to 6 pct
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 3 Spanish government bonds held
steady after a debt auction on Thursday showed domestic banks
were still willing to buy sovereign debt, but underlying selling
pressure in the market was unlikely to go away soon.
In France, a solid debt sale pushed yields slightly lower,
suggesting markets were becoming more open to the possibility of
presidential election favourite Francois Hollande being less
fiscally disciplined than incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy.
Intra-day trading ranges were limited ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting later in the day. Recent weak data has
revived interest rate cut expectations for later this year and
markets have positioned themselves for a slightly dovish tone to
President Mario Draghi's speech.
At 1036 GMT, Spanish 10-year bond yields were
2.8 basis points lower at 5.84 percent, little changed from
levels seen before the auction.
"Overall (the auction) was quite good, they sold the full
amount, bid/cover was quite high, it sends the message that the
Spanish banks can still support auctions," Lloyds rate
strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.
"(But) Spanish spreads will remain under pressure ... There's
nothing significant coming up that can help them. The only thing
to improve the situation would be better data across Europe."
The sharp rise in the auction yield remained a worry,
though. Also, analysts said that in the context of persistent
concerns about Spain's public finances, domestic banks may not
be willing to take more government risk on their books for much
longer.
"The effect of the three-year LTROs (ECB's injections of
about 1 trillion euros into the banking system) is losing steam
and risks for Spanish spreads are elevated in the weeks ahead,"
said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
DRAGHI, HOLLANDE, BARCELONA
Lloyds' Georgolopoulos did not expect the ECB meeting in
Barcelona to provide any relief for Spanish bonds, adding that
those who expected Draghi to send signals that he was willing to
ease monetary policy further may be disappointed.
German Bund futures were 14 basis points lower on
the day at 141.59, with investors pausing after a rally sent the
June contract at a record high of 141.83. Two-year German yields
, more sensitive to monetary policy moves, remained
close to record lows below 0.10 percent.
"People are looking for slightly more dovish rhetoric from
the ECB given recent data," one trader said.
"But I can't imagine we'll see a big selloff if they
disappoint given all the other problems in the euro zone. It may
just provide a buying opportunity."
In France, the debt auction went better than expected, given
recent unease caused by policy uncertainty related to the
presidential election. Socialist Hollande has expressed a
willingness to renegotiate the euro zone's fiscal rules, urging
the bloc's policymakers to put more emphasis on growth.
French 10-year yields were 5.4 bps lower at
2.919 percent. For auction details see
"It looks like some of the uncertainty related to the
presidential election hasn't weighed too much, they managed to
get the full amount away with lower yields and decent
bid/cover," WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies said.
"There's a realisation that pure austerity alone may not
work. The conflict that the market had perceived to happen if
Hollande came to power may not be as insurmountable as first
thought."