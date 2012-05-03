* Spanish sale meets expectations, French goes well
* Markets looking for dovish signals in Draghi's speech
* Bunds stable, Spanish yields keep close to 6 pct
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 3 Spanish government bonds held
steady after a debt auction on Thursday showed domestic banks
were still willing to buy sovereign debt, but underlying selling
pressure in the market was unlikely to fade soon.
In France, a solid debt sale pushed yields slightly lower,
suggesting markets were becoming more open to the possibility of
presidential election favourite Francois Hollande being less
fiscally disciplined than incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy.
Intra-day trading ranges were limited ahead of a speech by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later in the day.
The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record
low of 1 percent on Thursday, but recent weak data has raised
expectations for a cut later this year and markets have
positioned themselves for a slightly dovish tone to Draghi's
speech.
At 1147 GMT, Spanish 10-year bond yields were
8 basis points lower on the day at 5.79 percent.
"Overall (the auction) was quite good, they sold the full
amount, bid/cover was quite high, it sends the message that the
Spanish banks can still support auctions," Lloyds rate
strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.
"(But) Spanish spreads will remain under pressure ... There's
nothing significant coming up that can help them. The only thing
to improve the situation would be better data across Europe."
The sharp rise in the auction yield remained a worry,
though. Also, analysts said that in the context
of persistent concerns about Spain's public finances, domestic
banks may not be willing to take more government risk on their
books for much longer.
"The effect of the three-year LTROs (ECB's injections of
about 1 trillion euros into the banking system) is losing steam
and risks for Spanish spreads are elevated in the weeks ahead,"
said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
DRAGHI, HOLLANDE, BARCELONA
Lloyds' Georgolopoulos did not expect the ECB meeting in
Barcelona to provide any relief for Spanish bonds, adding that
those who expected Draghi to send signals that he was willing to
ease monetary policy further may be disappointed.
German Bund futures were 9 ticks lower on the day
at 141.64, with investors pausing after a rally sent the June
contract at a record high of 141.83. Two-year German yields
, more sensitive to monetary policy moves, remained
close to record lows below 0.10 percent.
"People are looking for slightly more dovish rhetoric from
the ECB given recent data," one trader said.
"But I can't imagine we'll see a big selloff if they
disappoint given all the other problems in the euro zone. It may
just provide a buying opportunity."
In France, the debt auction went better than expected, given
recent unease caused by policy uncertainty related to the
presidential election. Socialist Hollande has expressed a
willingness to renegotiate the euro zone's fiscal rules, urging
the bloc's policymakers to put more emphasis on growth.
French 10-year yields were 6 bps lower at
2.909 percent. For auction details see
"It looks like some of the uncertainty related to the
presidential election hasn't weighed too much, they managed to
get the full amount away with lower yields and decent
bid/cover," WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies said.
"There's a realisation that pure austerity alone may not
work. The conflict that the market had perceived to happen if
Hollande came to power may not be as insurmountable as first
thought."