* Spanish sale meets expectations, French goes well
* Markets still see chances for an ECB rate cut this year
* Bunds stable, Spanish yields keep close to 6 pct
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 3 Smooth Spanish and French debt
sales pushed the two countries' bond yields lower on Thursday,
but did little to ease underlying concerns that the euro zone
crisis was intensifying, with many investors still favouring
German Bunds.
Worsening economic prospects made markets position for a
dovish stance from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
in his comments after the bank's policy meeting which kept rates
unchanged at a record low of 1 percent.
Initially, markets were disappointed as Draghi signalled he
needed more time to gauge the state of the economy and Bunds hit
session lows during his speech. But they quickly rebounded
afterwards as poor U.S. services data reminded investors that
the global economic recovery was shaky.
Money markets continue to price in some chances of an
interest rate cut by the end of the year.
But there was not enough to reassure markets that
policymakers can prevent the euro zone from sliding deeper into
recession and Spanish and Italian borrowing costs from rising,
said Marius Daheim at Bayerische Landesbank.
"As long as markets are not confident, they will likely be
pushing Bund yields lower and everybody will be redefining their
investment universe with countries like Spain and Italy being
excluded," said Daheim, senior fixed income analyst.
"You really have to ask yourself: While we are waiting for
progress on the fiscal and growth front from these countries,
who is going to buy their bonds? That is something which
troubles me a lot."
Bund futures were last 4 ticks lower at 141.69,
having fallen as low as 141.26 during Draghi's speech. At the
end of the day, they remained close to record highs of 141.83.
Cash yields also remained close to record lows across the curve,
with the 10-year benchmark flat at 1.61 percent.
"INEXORABLE RISE"
In Spain, whose finances are a particular concern for
investors, a debt sale reassured markets that domestic banks
were still willing to use the cheap money they borrowed from the
ECB to buy Spanish debt.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 6.6 bps lower at
5.80 percent as markets took comfort in the fact that Spain sold
the full targeted amount and that it drew solid bids.
But the sharp rise in auction yields fed analysts' doubts
that Spanish banks would continue to support their sovereign if
its borrowing costs keep rising at the same pace.
"It is difficult to not see Spanish yields continuing an
inexorable rise from here given the poor economic figures and
the increasing talk of a bank recapitalisation being required,"
said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
In France, the debt auction went better than expected, given
the policy uncertainty generated by this weekend's presidential
election.
Socialist Francois Hollande, who is expected to replace
incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, has expressed a willingness to
renegotiate the euro zone's fiscal rules, urging the bloc's
policymakers to put more emphasis on growth.
French 10-year yields were 6 bps lower at 2.91
percent. For auction details see
"It looks like some of the uncertainty related to the
presidential election hasn't weighed too much, they managed to
get the full amount away with lower yields and decent
bid/cover," WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies said.
"There's a realisation that pure austerity alone may not
work. The conflict that the market had perceived to happen if
Hollande came to power may not be as insurmountable as first
thought."