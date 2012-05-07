LONDON May 7 German Bund futures hit record
highs at the open on Monday as a crushing election setback for
Greece's ruling parties revived concerns about the country's
future in the euro zone.
In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won Sunday's
presidential polls as expected. Markets are as yet uncertain
about his agenda, and anxious to see how hard he will push to
dilute a German-led European austerity drive and what
growth-creation plans he might have.
By 0603 GMT, Bund futures rose to 142.40, a new
high and 35 ticks up from the previous close. Cash 10-year
German yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.56
percent, within a whisker of their record lows of 1.549 percent.
"While the French election outcome with Hollande voted as
new president should have been widely anticipated, the political
situation in Greece is highly uncertain," Commerzbank rate
strategist Christoph Rieger said in a note.
"Politics in Europe will become more difficult after
Sunday's elections. The situation in Greece should put markets
in risk-off mode, for now."
Greece's PASOK and New Democracy parties - supporters of
the country's bailout programme - looked set to capture well
below 40 percent of the vote between them, making it tough to
form a stable government.
A failure to implement the reforms agreed under Greece's
agreement with the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund could result in a full-blown default and some say it may
force the country out of the bloc.