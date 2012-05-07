* Poor election result for Greek ruling parties
* Bunds hit new highs; Italian, Spanish, French yields rise
* Markets uncertain about Hollande's anti-austerity push
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 7 Renewed worries about a euro zone
break-up after a dismal election result for Greece's pro-bailout
parties pushed German Bund futures to record highs on Monday,
while investors sold Spanish and Italian bonds.
Bond investors are likely to keep away from peripheral euro
zone markets in the coming days as they watch efforts to form a
ruling coalition in Athens. Safe-haven German Bunds are likely
to maintain their month-long rising trend.
Policy uncertainty in France after Socialist Francois
Hollande won Sunday's presidential polls as expected helped push
the premium investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds rather
than German benchmarks slightly higher.
Markets are anxious to see how hard he will push to dilute a
German-led European austerity drive and what plans he might have
to foster growth.
Bund futures hit a record 142.44 before pulling
back to 142.19, up 14 ticks on the day. Cash 10-year yields
fell to 1.554 percent, within a whisker of a
record low of 1.549 percent. Trading was choppy due to a bank
holiday in Britain.
"We are starting to see increased probability that Greece at
some point will decide to go out of the euro," ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"We need to watch whether the parliament could find a ruling
majority in favour of the euro. If not ... there is a risk that
they will not receive the next (bailout) tranche."
Yields on Greek bonds, which already price in a high risk of
a further restructing, rose sharply, albeit in thin trade.
He recommended investors buy longer-dated German bonds in
search for yield, predicting the spread between two- and 10-
year yields could narrow to 130 basis points in the near term
from 148 bps currently.
Greece's PASOK and New Democracy parties - supporters of
the bailout programme - looked set to capture well below 40
percent of the vote between them, making it tough to form a
stable government.
If coalition talks fail, a new election as soon as next
month is possible. If they succeed, the risk is that any
coalition will be short-lived and will struggle to implement the
reforms agreed with international lenders.
Without further bailout funds, a full-blown default is
possible and some say this may force Greece out of the bloc.
The political uncertainty followed a raft of poor economic
data from across the globe. On Monday, Spain, the current focus
of the euro zone debt crisis, reinforced the trend with weaker
than expected industrial output.
The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread
widened 11 bps to 428 bps. Outright
yields were at 5.84 percent but analysts expected them to
re-test the psychologically important 6 percent.
Yields have previously accelerated toward unaffordable
levels once they have broken above that level.
"It will not be a matter of days until we have clarity on
Greece. We will have to wait quite a while," DZ Bank rate
strategist Michael Leister said.
"The fear is that at this level (6 percent) we will get some
policy response but I think we can slice through, particularly
in Spain in this environment."
Italian 10-year yields also closed in on 6
percent, hitting 5.71 percent, while French 10-year yields
were 1 basis point higher at 2.84 percent.