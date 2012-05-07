* Poor election result for Greek ruling parties

* Bunds hit new highs; Italian, Spanish, French yields rise

* Markets uncertain about Hollande's anti-austerity push

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 7 Renewed worries about a euro zone break-up after a dismal election result for Greece's pro-bailout parties pushed German Bund futures to record highs on Monday, while investors sold Spanish and Italian bonds.

Bond investors are likely to keep away from peripheral euro zone markets in the coming days as they watch efforts to form a ruling coalition in Athens. Safe-haven German Bunds are likely to maintain their month-long rising trend.

Policy uncertainty in France after Socialist Francois Hollande won Sunday's presidential polls as expected helped push the premium investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds rather than German benchmarks slightly higher.

Markets are anxious to see how hard he will push to dilute a German-led European austerity drive and what plans he might have to foster growth.

Bund futures hit a record 142.44 before pulling back to 142.19, up 14 ticks on the day. Cash 10-year yields fell to 1.554 percent, within a whisker of a record low of 1.549 percent. Trading was choppy due to a bank holiday in Britain.

"We are starting to see increased probability that Greece at some point will decide to go out of the euro," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"We need to watch whether the parliament could find a ruling majority in favour of the euro. If not ... there is a risk that they will not receive the next (bailout) tranche."

Yields on Greek bonds, which already price in a high risk of a further restructing, rose sharply, albeit in thin trade.

He recommended investors buy longer-dated German bonds in search for yield, predicting the spread between two- and 10- year yields could narrow to 130 basis points in the near term from 148 bps currently.

Greece's PASOK and New Democracy parties - supporters of the bailout programme - looked set to capture well below 40 percent of the vote between them, making it tough to form a stable government.

If coalition talks fail, a new election as soon as next month is possible. If they succeed, the risk is that any coalition will be short-lived and will struggle to implement the reforms agreed with international lenders.

Without further bailout funds, a full-blown default is possible and some say this may force Greece out of the bloc.

The political uncertainty followed a raft of poor economic data from across the globe. On Monday, Spain, the current focus of the euro zone debt crisis, reinforced the trend with weaker than expected industrial output.

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened 11 bps to 428 bps. Outright yields were at 5.84 percent but analysts expected them to re-test the psychologically important 6 percent.

Yields have previously accelerated toward unaffordable levels once they have broken above that level.

"It will not be a matter of days until we have clarity on Greece. We will have to wait quite a while," DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.

"The fear is that at this level (6 percent) we will get some policy response but I think we can slice through, particularly in Spain in this environment."

Italian 10-year yields also closed in on 6 percent, hitting 5.71 percent, while French 10-year yields were 1 basis point higher at 2.84 percent.