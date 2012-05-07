* Poor election result for Greek ruling parties

* Bunds hit new highs; but end lower on profit-taking

* France's Hollande victory had been widely expected

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 7 The German Bund future touched a record high on Monday after French and Greek voters rejected austerity measures that are the main plank of the euro zone's strategy to tackle its debt crisis and raised fresh doubts whether Greece can remain in the bloc.

A dismal poll result for Greece's pro-bailout parties sent investors scuttling for safe-haven assets, but late gains in stocks prompted some to take profits and the Bund future closed down on the day, albeit still at lofty levels.

Bond investors are expected to avoid riskier peripheral euro zone markets in the coming days as they watch efforts to form a ruling coalition in Athens, which should help Bunds maintain a month-long rising trend that has squeezed yields.

Having widely anticipated the victory in France's presidential election of Socialist Francois Hollande, markets are looking for insight into how hard he will push to dilute a German-led European austerity drive and what plans he might have to foster growth.

"We're seeing a political landslide across Europe and this is creating uncertainty in the near term," Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot said. "There is an (aid programme) implementation risk and secondly there is now a bigger risk that at some point Greece may step out of the euro."

The Bund future hit a record 142.44 but saw a settlement close of 141.82, down 23 ticks on the day.

Cash 10-year yields fell to 1.554 percent, within a whisker of a record low of 1.549 percent but ended higher on the day at 1.61 percent. Trading was thin due to a public holiday in Britain.

French bonds initially came under pressure but ended higher on the day, with 10-year yields down 2.7 bps at 2.80 percent.

Market players recommended betting on a further rise in Bunds and a widening of the yield spread between Bunds and peripherals given the numerous risks ahead.

"It does look difficult to buy at this stage, but I would still be biased towards adding Bund duration," said Ciaran O'Hagan, strategist at Societe Gernerale in Paris.

GREEK SAGA

Greece, where Europe's sovereign debt crisis began in 2009, was plunged into turmoil after voters boosted far-left and far-right parties but stripped mainstream parties that back a painful EU/IMF bailout of their parliamentary majority.

If PASOK and New Democracy cannot cobble togather a new coalition, a new election as soon as next month is possible. If they succeed, the risk is that the new government will be short-lived and will struggle to implement the the reforms set out by international lenders.

Without further bailout funds, a full-blown default is possible and some say this could force Greece out of the euro.

Yields on Greek bonds, which already price in a high risk of a further restructuring, jumped to 23.21 percent in thin trade compared to 20.7 percent late on Friday.

Rising political uncertainty has been accompanied by a raft of poor economic data from across the globe. On Monday, Spain - the more recent focus of the euro zone debt crisis - reinforced the trend with weaker than expected industrial output.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were little changed at 5.76 percent but analysts expected them to re-test the psychologically important 6 percent level soon.

Once above 6 percent, countries such as Greece and fellow bailout recipients Ireland and Portugal, have seen yields on their debt accelerate rapidly toward unaffordable levels.

"It will not be a matter of days until we have clarity on Greece. We will have to wait quite a while," DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.

"The fear is that at this level (6 percent) we will get some policy response but I think we can slice through, particularly in Spain in this environment."

Italian 10-year yields rose to 5.58 percent in late trading from 5.45 percent on Friday.