LONDON May 8 German 10-year government bond yields hit a new record low on Tuesday as investors remained concerned over Greece's ability to continue to tap bailout funds after an inconclusive election.

Ten-year German yields were last 6.2 basis points lower on the day at 1.542 percent, a record low. Bund futures rose to a record high of 142.55, 73 ticks up on the day.

"We're still nervous about Greece, that's the main driver. But the market is not in a state of panic yet," one trader said.