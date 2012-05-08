Shares in Banco del Bajio rise in market debut after IPO
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.
LONDON May 8 German 10-year government bond yields hit a new record low on Tuesday as investors remained concerned over Greece's ability to continue to tap bailout funds after an inconclusive election.
Ten-year German yields were last 6.2 basis points lower on the day at 1.542 percent, a record low. Bund futures rose to a record high of 142.55, 73 ticks up on the day.
"We're still nervous about Greece, that's the main driver. But the market is not in a state of panic yet," one trader said.
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)