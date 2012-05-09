* Spanish 10-year yields push through 6 percent
* Concerns over Greek impasse drive risk-off mood
* Ten-year Bund future near record high
* Investors to weigh safety vs tiny returns at Bund sale
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 9 Five-year German bond yields held
near record lows on Wednesday ahead of an auction as investors
weighed up appetite for safety against record low returns, with
deep-seated concerns about Europe's political and economic
landscape dominating sentiment.
That uncertainty combined with unease about Spain's
debt-ridden commercial banking system drove that country's
benchmark yields through the key 6 percent level.
The backdrop was fundamentally favorable for the issuance of
safe-haven German debt, with worries over Greece's political
future and membership of the euro, and questions about whether
French president-elect Francois Hollande would act on his
growth-friendly rhetoric.
But for some, a 5 billion euro auction of a new 5-year Bobl
would be a hard sell given the meager returns on offer.
Five-year yields rose 1.6 basis points to 0.54
percent, as traders tried to cheapen prices to make way for the
auction. They earlier touched a record low of 0.52 percent.
"I don't think it's going to be a big success because we are
at a level where we don't see any buyers from the retail side.
We only see traders trying to take five or ten ticks in the cash
market" said Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg.
"My bid-cover ratio guess is something like 1.1, 1.2. I
simply cannot imagine that people will run and rush into this
auction."
The German Bund future was up 8 ticks at 142.63
near record highs of 142.66.
But some analysts said the myriad of uncertainty surrounding
the future of Greece and the euro zone debt crisis would be
enough to secure demand at the sale.
A failure by the two main pro-bailout parties to get a
majority in government has left Greece in a political vacuum and
also risks compromising its life-support bailout money,
potentially threatening its membership of the euro.
"We will be in for another record low level also in the
primary market... that leaves the bond for investing purposes on
a total return basis rather unattractive," David Schnautz,
strategist at Commerzbank said.
But he added: "We expect very decent demand even at these
yield levels just against the backdrop of all that uncertainty
all over the euro zone."
PERIPHERAL RISK
Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's
mainstream parties on Wednesday, with little chance of clinching
a deal on a coalition government after he set tearing up an
EU/IMF bailout deal as a condition.
Without bailout funds, Greece could default and restructure
again, and analysts have said this increases the chance it may
have to leave the single currency.
Greek 10-year bonds yielded 23.16 percent
compared to 23.43 percent in late European trading on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley strategists recommended taking profits on the
Greek curve in a research note.
"We take profits on our trade (buying GGB 2042s, selling GGB
2023s, hedged by long GDP warrant) that we recommended in late
March in anticipation of further curve inversion," the bank's
strategists said in a research note.
Peripheral debt also came under pressure. Ten-year Italian
government bond yields rose 12 basis points to
5.75 percent,
The Spanish equivalent jumped 20 basis points
to 6.06 percent. One trader said there were only
offers for Spanish debt in the market, no bids.
"There are new concerns about the Spanish banks ... and the
Greek election result is still having a bit of overhang in the
market, so the flight to quality continues," a second trader
said.
Spanish credit default swaps rose 19 basis points to 512
bps, according to provider Markit.
Financial sources said late on Tuesday the Spanish
government would demand its banks raise around a further 35
billion euros ($45.5 billion) in provisions against soured loans
in their property portfolios.