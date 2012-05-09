* Bank worries unsettle Spanish bond investors
* German five-yr debt sale benefits against risky backdrop
* Bund futures hit new record highs
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 9 Spanish government bond yields
broke through the psychologically important 6 percent level as
concerns about the country's leveraged banking system hurt
appetite for risk, benefiting a sale of five-year safe-haven
German bonds.
Concerns that Spanish banks would be forced to raise money
to cover their property assets put pressure on European stock
markets and the country's bond yields rose beyond 6 percent -
above which a move towards unsustainable levels tends to
accelerate.
This backdrop, combined with uncertainty about Greece's
political future, underpinned demand for German bonds at an
auction and drove Bund futures to record highs.
"We have always made the point that (Spain's) bank and
sovereign risk are closely correlated or very much interlinked
and the market doesn't really discriminate that much," Michael
Leister, strategist at DZ Bank said.
"It was really beneficial for both in January or February
when you had this LTRO-related rally ... and now we are seeing
the other side of the coin, which is that concerns regarding the
banks are hitting the sovereign as well."
Spain's 10-year government bond yields jumped
18 basis points to 6.05 percent, having earlier hit 6.056
percent - their highest in about two weeks.
Shares in Spanish banks came under pressure after financial
sources told Reuters that the country will demand banks set
aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to
builders, as the country tries to rebuild confidence in a sector
where huge losses have raised fears it may need an international
bailout.
The move is set to be announced after Friday's weekly
cabinet meeting and will form part of a wider banking reform
which will include an injection of public cash into troubled
lender Bankia.
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default jumped 19
basis points on the day to 512 bps.
"News that the Spanish government are planning a capital
injection into Bankia (has) raised questions about the demands
of the banking sector on the sovereign's finances," Gavan Nolan,
Markit analyst said in a note.
Italian bonds followed suit, with yields
jumping 13 basis points to 5.76 percent.
GERMAN APPETITE
Uncertainty about Spain's debt-ridden commercial banking
system combined with a post-election political vacuum in Greece
which could compromise the country's life-support bailout money
prompted investors to pile into safe-haven assets.
Demand for more than 4 billion euros of five-year government
bonds was lower than at previous auctions, reflecting
rock-bottom returns for investors, but the sale showed Germany
was still able to borrow in times of market stress and pay much
less than other euro zone countries.
"There were maybe a few nerves that it might be a bit soft
given the outright level of yields but actually it came above
the market. So pretty good result in the circumstances," said
one trader.
After the auction was out of the way, the market was able to
benefit from the negative sentiment towards peripherals, and
German Bund futures hit a new all-time high of 142.85, up 30
ticks on the day.
"The auction tells us that it's no longer a function of
yields - of course investors look for returns wherever they can
get them - but I guess once again it confirms that the focus is
increasingly switching simply to safety," Leister said.
The question over the medium-term is at which point would
Bunds get so expensive and the situation in the euro zone so
dire that international investors seek refuge outside the euro
zone, analysts said.
"I think we have gone so far that there must be a turnaround
very soon. But there are more reasons to be long than to be
short our market," said Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank
Baden-Wurttemberg.