REFILE-Brexit forever? How May's failed election gamble changes Brexit
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May's failed gamble on a snap election throws Brexit - and the formal Brexit talks - into uncharted waters.
LONDON May 9 The benchmark German 10-year government bond yield fell below 1.5 percent for the first time on Wednesday as investors fretting over the political impasse debt-laden Greece was facing favoured assets perceived as safe havens.
The 10-year yield has fallen as low as 1.498 percent, while Bund futures hit record highs of 143.03.
Concerns over Spain's troubled banks also increased tensions.
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint government ministers to senior positions later on Friday, broadcaster Sky News reported, citing unspecified sources.