* Spanish bank worries prompt bond selloff, yields top 6 pct
* Clamour for safe assets pushes German yields below 1.5 pct
* Pressure seen unlikely to let up, bond auctions loom
By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 9 Investors stepped up their retreat
from riskier euro zone bonds on Wednesday, as selling drove
Spanish yields above 6 percent on worries over how its banks
would meet government demands for a hefty recapitalisation.
This backdrop, combined with uncertainty about Greece's
political future, sent investors back to the safety of German
debt and rising demand was expected to keep pushing 10-year bond
yields lower after they fell below 1.5 percent for the first
time ever.
"Spain is obviously in focus, it's more fuel on the fire and
there is only bad news today ... all in all I think this turmoil
is going to continue," a trader said.
Financial sources said Spain will demand banks set aside
another 35 billion euros to protect against souring building
sector loans.
With capital markets largely shut for Spain's embattled
banking sector, investors fretted over whether the burden of
providing extra funding may eventually fall to the state -
already under pressure from markets over its own weak finances.
"We have always made the point that (Spain's) bank and
sovereign risk are closely correlated or very much interlinked
and the market doesn't really discriminate that much," Michael
Leister, strategist at DZ Bank said.
"It was really beneficial for both in January or February
when you had this LTRO-related rally ... and now we are seeing
the other side of the coin, which is that concerns regarding the
banks are hitting the sovereign as well."
Spain's 10-year government bond yields jumped
22 basis points to 6.09 percent. That represented their highest
in around two weeks and traders pointed to a break of April's
high at around 6.16 percent as the potential catalyst for a new
rapid rise.
Italian bonds followed suit, with yields
jumping 18 basis points to 5.81 percent, and little let-up in
pressure expected ahead of Friday's official announcement from
the Spanish government on recapitalisation plans.
Even beyond that, bond sales from both Spain and Italy next
week were likely to keep nervousness high, analysts said.
"The selling pressure could go a lot further, there's no
doubt about it," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research
at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.
"Ultimately no one is compelled to buy Spanish or Italian,
or any French paper even. Potentially everyone could elect to
buy Bunds - that's the beauty or otherwise of the single
currency."
GERMAN APPETITE
A political vacuum in Greece, where strong gains for
anti-bailout parties have made forming a government almost
impossible, increased the uncertainty in the market and
supported the safety and liquidity of German Bunds.
Ten-year German yields sank below 1.5 percent
for the first time, down by 4.5 bps on the day, and Bund futures
hit a new high for the fourth consecutive session.
Demand at the launch of a new five-year German bond was
lower than at previous sales, reflecting the rock-bottom returns
on offer to investors that have curbed auction demand at recent
sales.
Nevertheless, the result showed Germany's status as the
bloc's safe haven remained intact and it could continue to raise
money cheaply and with relative ease.
"There were maybe a few nerves that it might be a bit soft
given the outright level of yields but actually it came above
the market. So a pretty good result in the circumstances," a
second trader said.