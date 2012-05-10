LONDON May 10 German government bond yields
edged higher at Thursday's open, retreating from record lows on
short-term relief that Greece secured funds to meet bond
repayments, whi le Spanish yields would come in focus after the
country took over its fourth largest lender Bankia.
But Bunds were expected to resume their march higher as
political deadlock in Greece increased the risk of insolvency
and a possible messy exit from the euro zone. Th ere are also
worries that Spain's efforts to help restore confidence on its
banking sector could hurt the country's already deteriorating
finances.
Safe-haven Bund yields struck new lows on Wednesday as
investors stepped up their retreat from riskier assets.
Spain's economy ministry pledged late on Wednesday to do all
it takes to clean up Bankia, which has more than 30 billion
euros of exposure to troubled loans to property developers and
repossessed land and buildings.
"There's some short-term relief, perhaps 1.5 percent was
some kind of target for 10-years in the short-term but the
peripheral news flow is deteriorating," a trader said.
"Bunds are not trading like the market is overly long and if
money keeps coming out of these other (euro zone bonds) then
yields can fall further."
June Bund futures were 23 ticks lower at 142.57,
having risen to a record high of 143.03 on Wednesday.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said a return above
that level was likely and that could see Bunds rise as high as
144.04.
Ten- yields were 1.5 basis points higher at
1.538 percent.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to
form a new government on Wednesday leaving Socialist leader
Evangelos Venizelos to make a last-ditch attempt to form a
coalition.
Greece averted an imminent funding crisis, however, after
the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to
a scheduled 5.2 billion euro ($6.72 billion) payment
. However, impatient governments withheld part of
the latest tranche of rescue funds to be paid to Greece on
Thursday.