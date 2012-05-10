* Bunds pause as Greece gets fresh rescue cash

* Political deadlock makes new highs likely in Bund futures

* Spanish yields steady after Bankia taken over

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 10 German government bonds hovered near recent highs on Thursday and were expected to set new records in coming days as political deadlock in Greece was seen increasing the risk of insolvency and a possible messy exit from the euro zone.

Short-term relief after Athens secured fresh rescue funds put Bunds under pressure in early trade but the effect was short-lived and futures advanced close to Wednesday's all-time peak.

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new government on Wednesday leaving Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos to make a last-ditch attempt to form a coalition.

European governments kept Greece solvent by agreeing to make a 4.2 billion euro payment from the region's bailout fund to enable it to meet short-term bond redemptions.

But, in a sign of growing displeasure at the impasse in Athens, a further 1 billion euros was withheld, probably until next month.

"Some positive is coming from the release of the (funds), indicating there's some commitment from euro members to go along with what has been agreed already," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"But the market is moving to forecasting a break-up of the euro where every country goes back to its own monetary policy so we will have different levels of yields."

Meanwhile, Spanish bond yields steadied, after rising by as much as 35 basis points this week, as the state took over its fourth-largest lender Bankia, with more measures to strengthen ailing lenders exposed to troubled real estate loans expected on Friday.

"There's really been a lack of domestic buying and that's going to be a problem going forward," a trader said.

"If the Spanish banks that have been the big buyers have to provide against their real estate loans ... that could be money that would have made its way into bonds so even (shorter-dated paper), which has been solid, may not be able to count on that support."

Ten-year yields were last 3 basis points lower at 6.08 percent.

While the Bankia move was cautiously seen as a positive, some in the market worried Spain's efforts to help restore confidence in its banking sector could hurt its already deteriorating finances, with the European Commission expected to forecast the country will miss its deficit reduction targets this year and next.

"The market already knows the balance sheets of specific banks need to be shored up so it's better to have a defined plan and start to cover the capital gap," said ING's Giansanti.

But Rabobank and RBS credit analysts estimate Spanish banks could need as much as 100 billion euros of extra capital.

"This will result in the finances of the state being stretched to the point that this capital will be required to come from EU bailout funds," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

June Bund futures advanced to within three ticks of Wednesday's 143.03 high and were last flat on the day at 142.80.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the contract could rise as high as 144.04 if it could break above the previous day's peak.

Ten-year German yields were little changed at at 1.52 percent.

"Because Bunds are so stretched, we're going to see people taking profits at times and then looking to buy the dips," a second trader said.

"The trend is still for lower yields while we're below 1.64 percent in Germany and all dips are being bought into."