* Bunds pause as Greece gets fresh rescue cash
* Political deadlock makes new highs likely in Bund futures
* Spanish yields steady after Bankia taken over
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 10 German government bonds hovered
near recent highs on Thursday and were expected to set new
records in coming days as political deadlock in Greece was seen
increasing the risk of insolvency and a possible messy exit from
the euro zone.
Short-term relief after Athens secured fresh rescue funds
put Bunds under pressure in early trade but the effect was
short-lived and futures advanced close to Wednesday's
all-time peak.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to
form a new government on Wednesday leaving Socialist leader
Evangelos Venizelos to make a last-ditch attempt to form a
coalition.
European governments kept Greece solvent by agreeing to make
a 4.2 billion euro payment from the region's bailout fund to
enable it to meet short-term bond redemptions.
But, in a sign of growing displeasure at the impasse in
Athens, a further 1 billion euros was withheld, probably until
next month.
"Some positive is coming from the release of the (funds),
indicating there's some commitment from euro members to go along
with what has been agreed already," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
"But the market is moving to forecasting a break-up of the
euro where every country goes back to its own monetary policy
so we will have different levels of yields."
Meanwhile, Spanish bond yields steadied, after rising by as
much as 35 basis points this week, as the state took over its
fourth-largest lender Bankia, with more measures to strengthen
ailing lenders exposed to troubled real estate loans expected on
Friday.
"There's really been a lack of domestic buying and that's
going to be a problem going forward," a trader said.
"If the Spanish banks that have been the big buyers have to
provide against their real estate loans ... that could be money
that would have made its way into bonds so even (shorter-dated
paper), which has been solid, may not be able to count on that
support."
Ten-year yields were last 3 basis points lower
at 6.08 percent.
While the Bankia move was cautiously seen as a positive,
some in the market worried Spain's efforts to help restore
confidence in its banking sector could hurt its already
deteriorating finances, with the European Commission expected to
forecast the country will miss its deficit reduction targets
this year and next.
"The market already knows the balance sheets of specific
banks need to be shored up so it's better to have a defined plan
and start to cover the capital gap," said ING's Giansanti.
But Rabobank and RBS credit analysts estimate Spanish banks
could need as much as 100 billion euros of extra capital.
"This will result in the finances of the state being
stretched to the point that this capital will be required to
come from EU bailout funds," Rabobank strategists said in a
note.
June Bund futures advanced to within three ticks of
Wednesday's 143.03 high and were last flat on the day at 142.80.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the contract could
rise as high as 144.04 if it could break above the previous
day's peak.
Ten-year German yields were little changed at
at 1.52 percent.
"Because Bunds are so stretched, we're going to see people
taking profits at times and then looking to buy the dips," a
second trader said.
"The trend is still for lower yields while we're below 1.64
percent in Germany and all dips are being bought into."