* Uncertainty high Greece can break political deadlock
* JPMorgan trading loss hurts demand for riskier assets
* Spanish 10-yr yields up at 6 pct; bank rescue details eyed
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 11 German government bond yields
held near record lows on Friday as investor doubts that Greece
will break its political deadlock and JPMorgan's revelation of
a huge trading loss supported demand for low-risk investments.
Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said there were
still hopes a government could be formed after Sunday's
inconclusive election, prompting a brief fall in German Bund
futures.
Talks between the parties were seen as a last-ditch attempt
to form a coalition. Many traders and analysts expect Greece to
gold fresh elections in coming weeks, with no party seen winning
a clear majority, potentially threatening the country's euro
membership.
"The situation is critical and could be terrible if there's
no such majority in coming weeks because with no more financial
bailout Greece will default and its banks will collapse and
ultimately it could mean Greece would have to leave the euro
zone," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"This is what's driving the market at the moment...The
environment remains very favourable for safe havens such as the
German Bund, U.S. T-note and gilts and for wider peripheral
eurozone spreads."
German 10-year yields were slightly lower on
the day at 1.53 percent, having hit an all-time low of 1.497
percent on Wednesday and with some traders saying another break
below 1.50 percent could prove tough with Bunds looking
overbought.
"We have tested 1.50 (percent) three times and it bounced
back. It is a completely overbought market and there's a broad
view of a correction coming," one trader said.
"I'm pretty sure some will buy the dip here but we can't
find any more excuses to buy the Bund below 1.50 in yields."
TOXIC LOANS
The June Bund future stabilised around 142.60,
reversing earlier gains made as global equity markets fell after
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, shocked investors
with a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging
strategy..
Some strategists said the Bund future could retest
Wednesday's record high of 143.03 if the political impasse in
Greece remained unresolved and Spain's plans to cleanse its
banks of toxic real estate loans failed to reassure investors
fretting about its fragile public finances.
Spain will give details on Friday of the plan that will
force banks to park their troubled real estate loans in holding
companies which will eventually sell them.
While some market participants cautiously viewed this as
positive, others said it does not go far enough to tackle a
crisis which could deal another blow to Spain's fragile public
finances.
Spanish 10-year yields edged up to 6.0 percent
and were seen remaining under pressure before debt sales next as
investors worried that more pressure on its domestic banks could
undermine their ability to buy the country's debt.
Italian 10-year yields fell slightly to 5.65
percent but traders saw little impetus for further falls before
bond auctions next week which could prove challenging as
sentiment in European markets remains fragile.
"Together with wider political concerns across Europe, there
has been a rise in general risk aversion, with equities
tumbling, widening credit spreads and volatility in peripheral
bond markets," Citi strategists said in a note.
"Given this backdrop and the unlikely prospect of a
comprehensive EU/Troika policy response in the near term, it is
hard to argue for a sustainable fall in Spanish or Italian
yields any time soon."