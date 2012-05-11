* Uncertainty Greece can break political deadlock
* JPMorgan trading loss hurts demand for riskier assets
* Spanish 10-yr yields up at 6 pct; bank rescue details eyed
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 11 German government bond yields
fell close to record lows on Friday as investor doubts that
Greece will break its political deadlock and JPMorgan's
revelation of a huge trading loss favoured demand for low-risk
investments.
The negative tone in riskier assets and concerns Spain's
efforts to fix its ailing banking sector may stretch its shaky
public finances nudged Spanish yields to just over 6 percent
with no letup in pressure seen before debt sales next week.
German Bund futures fell briefly after Greek
conservative leader Antonis Samaras said there were still hopes
a government could be formed after Sunday's inconclusive
election.
Talks between the parties were seen as a last-ditch attempt
to form a coalition. Many traders and analysts expect Greece to
hold fresh elections in coming weeks, with no party seen winning
a clear majority, potentially threatening the country's euro
membership.
"The situation is critical and could be terrible if there's
no such majority in coming weeks because with no more financial
bailout Greece will default and its banks will collapse and
ultimately it could mean Greece would have to leave the euro
zone," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"This is what's driving the market at the moment...The
environment remains very favourable for safe havens such as the
German Bund, U.S. T-note and gilts and for wider peripheral euro
zone spreads."
German 10-year yields were three basis points
lower on the day at 1.51 percent, having hit an all-time low of
1.497 percent on Wednesday. Some traders saying another break
below 1.50 percent could prove tough with Bunds looking
overbought.
"We have tested 1.50 (percent) three times and it bounced
back. It is a completely overbought market and there's a broad
view of a correction coming," one trader said.
"I'm pretty sure some will buy the dip here but we can't
find any more excuses to buy the Bund below 1.50 in yields."
TOXIC LOANS
The June Bund future was last up 22 ticks at 142.83
as global equity markets fell after JPMorgan, the biggest U.S.
bank by assets, shocked investors with a trading loss of at
least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.
.
Some strategists said the Bund future could retest
Wednesday's record high of 143.03 if the political impasse in
Greece remained unresolved and Spain's plans to cleanse its
banks of toxic real estate loans failed to reassure investors
fretting about its fragile public finances.
Spain will give details on Friday of the plan that will
force banks to park their troubled real estate loans in holding
companies - bad banks - which will eventually sell them.
While some market participants cautiously viewed this as
positive, others said it does not go far enough to tackle a
crisis which could deal another blow to Spain's fragile public
finances.
"Spain and Greece are the factors playing in favour of
volatility remaining high in the market in the next few weeks,"
said Chiara Manenti, a rate strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.
"It will be important that the so-called bad banks will be
implemented without a large contribution from the Spanish
government."
Spanish bonds were seen remaining under
pressure before debt sales next as investors worried that more
pressure on its domestic banks could undermine their ability to
buy the country's debt.
Italian 10-year yields slipped to 5.67 percent
after healthy demand for ultra-short debt drove its borrowing
costs down at a treasury bill auction.
Traders and strategists still saw little impetus for further
falls in Italian yields before bond auctions next week which
could prove more challenging as sentiment in European markets
remains fragile.
"We're keeping long positioning on benchmarks...and being
rather short on peripherals. The bid for safety makes sense at
the moment," Jacq at BNP Paribas said.