* Growing doubts that Greece can break political deadlock
* Spanish 10-year yields above 6 percent
* Traders digesting Spain's banking reforms.
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 11 German Bund futures hit new
record highs on Friday as investors worried about Greece's
political crisis, the cost of Spain's banking reforms and
JPMorgan's unveiling of a huge trading loss.
With no signs that the deadlock in Athens will end any time
soon, and with tricky Spanish and Italian debt sales on the
horizon, German bonds are likely to remain the debt asset of
choice in the coming week.
If politicians in Greece fail to form a coalition, a new
election is likely. Polls show radical leftist Alexis Tsipras
would emerge victorious, and his anti-bailout stance has raised
concerns that Greece will default and eventually be forced to
leave the euro zone.
"The Greek situation is not going to be solved in the near
term," Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said. "An
exit is looking increasingly likely.
"If you're worried about a split in the euro you want to
stay in what's likely to be the new currency that rallies the
most and ... Germany is the best place to be in the euro zone."
Bund futures have risen as high as 143.09, before
pulling back in choppy trade to stand 11 ticks higher on the day
at 142.72. Ten-year yields were 1.8 basis points
down at 1.52 percent.
Risk aversion picked up after JPMorgan, the biggest U.S.
bank by assets, shocked investors with a trading loss of at
least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.
.
Traders noted selling interest picking up when Bund yields
fell below 1.5 percent, suggesting the level may hold for a
while as markets await more clarity over what turn the euro zone
will take in the coming days.
"We have tested 1.50 (percent) three times and it bounced
back. It is a completely overbought market and there's a broad
view of a correction coming," one trader said.
"I'm pretty sure some will buy the dip here but we can't
find any more excuses to buy the Bund below 1.50 in yields."
ABOVE 6 PERCENT
Spanish 10-year government bond yields moved
only slightly higher but remained above 6 percent, with
investors fretting over the cost of Spain's plans to shore up
its banking sector.
Although not unsustainable in itself, the level is closely
watched by financial markets. In the cases of Ireland and
Portugal, yields accelerated towards unaffordable levels once 6
percent was breached.
Spanish yields have been flirting with 6 percent for the
past month, but failed to make a sustained break above it - "a
sign that domestic banks were willing to protect it for now," a
second trader said.
Domestic buyers are pivotal to keeping Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs affordable. With extra pressure on Spanish banks
to make provisions for their bad loans, however, doubts are
growing they will support the sovereign for much longer.
"There is serious deleveraging going on across the whole
economy. It is a very tricky situation they are in," Investec's
Afseth said.
Italian 10-year yields slipped to 5.67 percent
after healthy demand for ultra-short debt drove its borrowing
costs down at a treasury bill auction.
Traders and strategists still saw little impetus for further
falls in Italian yields before bond auctions next week.
"We're keeping long positioning on benchmarks ... and being
rather short on peripherals. The bid for safety makes sense at
the moment," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.