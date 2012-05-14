* German regional vote outcome adds to unease over debt
crisis
* Italian borrowing costs set to rise at bond auction
* Spanish yields rise to 6.20 percent; nerves stretched
before auctions
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 14 German Bund futures hit record
highs on Monday after weekend talks to form a new Greek
government failed, sapping demand for riskier assets and
propelling Spanish and Italian government bond yields higher.
The refusal by a major leftist party to join a unity
government put Athens closer to the brink of bankruptcy and
possibly to an exit from the euro bloc.
German Bund futures rose as much as 75 ticks on the
day to an all time high of 143.52 with Germany 10-year yields
plumbing a record low of 1.451 percent.
Greece's political stalemate and Spain's ailing banking
sector heightened investor fears about a fresh eruption of the
euro zone debt crisis, hiking Spanish 10-year yields 18 basis
points to 6.21 percent.
Beyond 6 percent, Spain's borrowing costs accelerate towards
unaffordable levels as happened in Ireland and Portugal, raising
the prospect that the European Central Bank will revive its bond
buying programme.
"There's a real risk for the market that as some point
Greece will have to leave the euro if they don't find political
cohesion...This will add to the contagion in the market and the
countries that will suffer more are Spain and Italy," ING
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"If Spanish yields go above 6.5 percent the ECB will have to
calm the market to try and cap the level of yields because we
don't want to go into a situation where Spain's yields are
sky-rocketing to 7 percent."
Spain and Italy remain at the forefront of the crisis and
bond auctions this week are straining investor nerves. Investors
worry that demand from Spanish banks for the country's debt
which has helped it meet almost half its 2012 funding needs,
could be torpedoed as the sector comes under pressure to clean
up bad real estate loans.
Italy, whose yields rose 21 bps to 5.89 percent, kicks off
euro zone debt supply with an auction of 4.5 billion euro of
bonds later in the day. Its domestic banks - seen as healthier
than their Spanish counterparts - are expected to support the
sale.
Spain sold 2.9 billion euros of 12- and 18-month bills, with
yields rising compared with previous sales.
PRESERVING CAPITAL
With capital preservation paramount in investors' minds,
German yields are expected to push even lower in coming
sessions.
Adding to safe-haven demand, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in
an election in Germany's most populous state. This could
embolden the opposition to step up attacks on her European
austerity policies.
"I don't see a lot of positive news for risk this morning.
Time is running out for (Greece). It's all a bit of a mess," a
trader said. "We'll see another record high for Bunds...The talk
around Greece leaving the euro is becoming far more public. It's
a definite risk."