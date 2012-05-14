* German regional vote outcome adds to unease over debt crisis

* Italian borrowing costs set to rise at bond auction

* Spanish yields rise to 6.20 percent; nerves stretched before auctions

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 14 German Bund futures hit record highs on Monday after weekend talks to form a new Greek government failed, sapping demand for riskier assets and propelling Spanish and Italian government bond yields higher.

The refusal by a major leftist party to join a unity government put Athens closer to the brink of bankruptcy and possibly to an exit from the euro bloc.

German Bund futures rose as much as 75 ticks on the day to an all time high of 143.52 with Germany 10-year yields plumbing a record low of 1.451 percent.

Greece's political stalemate and Spain's ailing banking sector heightened investor fears about a fresh eruption of the euro zone debt crisis, hiking Spanish 10-year yields 18 basis points to 6.21 percent.

Beyond 6 percent, Spain's borrowing costs accelerate towards unaffordable levels as happened in Ireland and Portugal, raising the prospect that the European Central Bank will revive its bond buying programme.

"There's a real risk for the market that as some point Greece will have to leave the euro if they don't find political cohesion...This will add to the contagion in the market and the countries that will suffer more are Spain and Italy," ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"If Spanish yields go above 6.5 percent the ECB will have to calm the market to try and cap the level of yields because we don't want to go into a situation where Spain's yields are sky-rocketing to 7 percent."

Spain and Italy remain at the forefront of the crisis and bond auctions this week are straining investor nerves. Investors worry that demand from Spanish banks for the country's debt which has helped it meet almost half its 2012 funding needs, could be torpedoed as the sector comes under pressure to clean up bad real estate loans.

Italy, whose yields rose 21 bps to 5.89 percent, kicks off euro zone debt supply with an auction of 4.5 billion euro of bonds later in the day. Its domestic banks - seen as healthier than their Spanish counterparts - are expected to support the sale.

Spain sold 2.9 billion euros of 12- and 18-month bills, with yields rising compared with previous sales.

PRESERVING CAPITAL

With capital preservation paramount in investors' minds, German yields are expected to push even lower in coming sessions.

Adding to safe-haven demand, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany's most populous state. This could embolden the opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies.

"I don't see a lot of positive news for risk this morning. Time is running out for (Greece). It's all a bit of a mess," a trader said. "We'll see another record high for Bunds...The talk around Greece leaving the euro is becoming far more public. It's a definite risk."