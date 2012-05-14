* Spanish yields rise to 6.30 pct, nearing danger levels

* Italian, Spanish borrowing costs rise at debt auctions

* Output in euro zone falls as region heads for recession

* German yields hit record lows as investors seek safety

By Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 14 Spanish and Italian bond yields and default insurance costs surged on Monday as investors worried Greece could abandon the euro and Spain's ailing banks dumped riskier assets, propelling safe-haven German yields to record lows.

The euro fell to a near four-month trough against the dollar and global stocks slid after a major Greek leftist party refused to join a unity government, taking Athens closer to the brink of bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro bloc.

German Bund futures hit an all-time high of 143.69 while 10-year cash yields plumbed a record low of 1.434 percent. With capital preservation paramount in investors' minds, German yields looked likely to push further into uncharted territory.

Greece's political impasse, the bad debts plaguing Spanish banks and further signs the euro zone was heading into recession all heightened investor fears that the region was lurching deeper into crisis, pushing Spanish and Italian borrowing costs higher.

The cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit a record while Spanish 10-year yields stood 20 basis points higher at 6.24 percent after its benchmark premium over German debt hit euro-era highs earlier in the day.

Beyond 6 percent, Spain's borrowing costs could accelerate towards unaffordable levels, as happened in Ireland and Portugal, raising expectations that the European Central Bank will revive its bond buying programme.

"It's the worst day for risk appetite since October," one trader said. "There is now a road map for Greece to go out of the euro zone, that's what the market is pricing if they don't get a government together in the next day or so."

If Greece fails to repay a 436 million euro maturing bond - which was not included in its recent debt restructuring - on Tuesday, sentiment is likely to sour further.

"Greece would have a grace period to pay, but people are worried they might call a bluff," a second trader said.

"It will be a confidence thing but the danger is that if people really think the euro zone is going to start falling apart then you start seeing bank deposits flowing out of the periphery."

Spain and Italy remain at the forefront of the crisis and bond auctions this week are straining investor nerves.

Investors worry that sovereign debt demand from Spanish banks, which has helped the country meet almost half its 2012 funding needs, could be torpedoed as the sector comes under pressure to clean up toxic real estate loans.

Another trader said domestic banks had shown some interest in Italian paper as it cheapened on Monday but that was not the case for Spain.

"No one is really putting on big positions, they're bemused and befuddled and it's hard to know which way the Greek situation is going to go," he said.

Spain sold 2.9 billion euros of 12- and 18-month bills, with the one-year yield rising to 2.985 percent, almost a percentage point above 30-year German yields in the secondary market.

It faces a tougher test on Thursday when it may need to drum up more domestic support to sell three- and four-year bonds as its fiscal and bank problems deter foreign buyers.

CONTAGION

Italy, whose yields rose 20 bps to 5.87 percent, paid its highest three-year borrowing costs since January at a sale of bonds.

"The auction is OK but I still think things are going to get worse rather than better in the short term," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers in Dublin.

"The overall trend is of higher rather than lower yields."

German bond yields hit record lows across the curve, with 30-year yields falling at a faster pace than those on two-year paper, as investors looked further up the curve for some return on their capital as short-term yields neared zero.

The 10-30 year swap curve flattened sharply at one point as investors sought to receive longer-dated payments although much of the move was reversed in later trading.

Bund futures settled 63 ticks higher at 143.40.