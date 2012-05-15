* Bunds slip after German GDP, Greek bond repayment
* But new highs likely as Greeks scramble for government
* Spanish, Italian bonds steady after sell-off
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 15 German Bund prices fell on
Tuesday after data showed the country's economy grew more than
expected in the first quarter but the move was expected to be
short-lived with political stalemate in Greece supporting
safe-haven debt.
Traders had expected Bunds to open slightly higher and they
were sen likely to set new highs in coming days with Greece
facing the prospect of another round of elections and the
growing possibility the country may leave the euro zone.
Greek party leaders were due to convene at 1100 GMT but
there was little hope President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to
form a technocrat government would end the deadlock
.
"The German GDP is better than a negative number but it's
got very little to do with what's going on and the risks to the
system," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish Research.
German gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5
percent in the first quarter - well ahead of a consensus
forecast, as exports helped the economy bounce back from a
fourth quarter contraction.
In further relief to financial markets, a government
official said Greece will repay a 430 million euro maturing bond
- which was not included in its recent debt
restructuring - on Tuesday.
"The most important thing is whether they end up defaulting
on 150 billion euros rather than 430 million," Jenkins said.
"If they were to disorderly default then the ECB, EU and the
IMF lose a huge amount of money which makes it very difficult
for the IMF to come in and increase their backup bailout
facilities for the likes of Spain and for politicians to
persuade their voters there should be more of a fiscal union."
June Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at 143.27,
having set new highs of 143.69 the previous day, with 10-year
yields 1.5 basis points higher at 1.471 percent,
just above all time lows of 1.434 percent.
"Trading is very thin and so we're likely to see new highs
but at some point we may have to consolidate the recent gains,"
a trader said, adding that he expected the buying of dips trend
to continue.
"There's been a bit of buying of quality non-euro zone paper
such as gilts and Swedish bonds but some accounts have to stay
invested in the euro zone and that's why Bunds are perpetually
bid."
Markets have already begun to price in the risk of a
break-up of the euro zone with fears that chaos in Greece will
drag down larger countries such as Spain and Italy.
After sharp rises in Italian and Spanish bond yields on
Monday, market participants will be keeping a close watch for
any signs the European Central Bank may resume its bond buying
programme should the paper come under further pressure.
Yields on the two countries' 10-year benchmark bonds were,
however, broadly steady on Tuesday at 5.91 percent for Italy
and 6.28 percent for Spain.
The latter will test market appetite for its cheapened paper
on Thursday at a 2.5 billion euro sale of shorter-dated bonds,
relying heavily on demand from domestic banks with international
investors reducing their holdings steadily this year.
"It's about as good as it gets from the point of view of
hoping the domestic bid resurfaces," said Commerzbank strategist
David Schnautz. "It's rather a tiny amount and the maturities
have proven over recent quarters to be an easy sell section of
the curve."