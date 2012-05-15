* Italian 10-year yields break above 6 pct, follow Spain
* German yields near record lows after edging up on growth
data
* Fresh all time lows in German yields likely on Greek saga
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 15 Italian bond yields rose above 6
percent on Tuesday for the first time in 2-1/2 months, following
Spain higher as investors rattled by Greece's failure to form a
new government cut exposure to riskier assets.
German Bund futures reversed losses to end slightly
up on the day and could scale new highs in the coming day after
Greece's President said the country would hold new elections,
adding to fears of a possible exit from the euro.
Pressure on Spanish and Italian bonds had eased with German
yields edging up earlier after the euro zone narrowly avoided
recession in the first quarter of 2012 but the reprieve was
short-lived after the Greek announcement.
Italian 10-year yields rose 16 basis points to
6.03 percent, the highest since Feb. 2, while Spanish yields
jumped 12 bps to 6.37 percent with the Irish equivalent surging
32 bps to 7.36 percent.
A sustained rise above 6 percent could see their borrowing
costs accelerate to prohibitively high levels which pushed
Ireland and Portugal to seek international aid.
Markets have already begun to price in the risk of a
break-up of the euro zone with fears that chaos in Greece will
drag down larger countries such as Spain and Italy.
"The risks for the euro area are maybe as high as they are
for Greece...Europe will have to decide what to do. Will they
let Greece to default or step towards more fiscal union. This
supreme moment is coming closer," said Piet Lammens, a
strategist at KBC.
ECB WATCH
Given the sharp rise in Italian and Spanish bond yields,
market participants are closely watching for any signs of the
European Central Bank resuming its bond buying programme should
the paper come under further pressure.
Italy will test market appetite for its cheapened paper on
Thursday at a 2.5 billion euro sale of shorter-dated bonds,
relying heavily on demand from domestic banks with international
investors reducing their holdings steadily this year.
Earlier, a government official said Greece will repay a 430
million euro maturing bond - which was not
included in its recent debt restructuring but this offered
markets little comfort..
"The most important thing is whether they end up defaulting
on 150 billion euros rather than 430 million," said Gary
Jenkins, director at Swordfish Research.
"If they were to disorderly default then the ECB, EU and the
IMF lose a huge amount of money which makes it very difficult
for the IMF to come in and increase their backup bailout
facilities for the likes of Spain and for politicians to
persuade their voters there should be more of a fiscal union."
June Bund futures rose five ticks to settle at
143.45, having fallen as low as 142.96 earlier after data showed
the euro zone narrowly avoided recession.
Although the region just avoided recession - gross domestic
product stagnated in the first quarter - its debt crisis weighed
on the French and Italian economies and German
analyst and investor sentiment, reflected in the ZEW survey,
fell sharply in May.
German 10-year yields were 0.6 basis points
lower at 1.46 percent, just above all time lows of 1.434 percent
while two-year yields were also near record lows at 0.7 basis
points.
Investors in German bonds may soon get back less than they
paid for the debt as they forego any profit and instead seek
shelter from the euro zone's storm, driving borrowing costs for
the region's safest issuer to unprecedented lows.
"There's been a bit of buying of quality non-euro zone paper
such as gilts and Swedish bonds but some accounts have to stay
invested in the euro zone and that's why Bunds are perpetually
bid," a trader said.