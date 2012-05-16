Greek consumer price inflation slows to 1.5 pct in May, led by durables
ATHENS, June 9 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate slowed in May, statistics service data showed on Friday. The reading in May was 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent in April. Consumer prices were led lower by apparel, footwear, durable goods and medical care costs. The data also showed the headline consumer price index decelerated to 1.2 percent year-on-year from 1.6 percent in the previous month. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had been in