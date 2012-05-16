LONDON May 16 German government bond futures
fell to a session low on Wednesday, while Spanish and Italian
bond yields eased with traders citing comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterating Germany wanted Greece to
stay in the euro zone.
June Bund futures were last 56 ticks lower on the
day at 142.89, having earlier failed to break above the record
high at 143.69.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields
reversed an earlier rise to stand 9 basis points lower on the
day at 6.28 percent. Similarly, Italian 10-year yields
were 7 basis points lower at 5.96 percent.
"We've tested 143.69 record high and we failed, we've had a
double top formed and we've seen better selling ever since," a
trader said.
"Merkel's comments offered a glimmer of hope, at least it
shows that they want to sort it out ... but it still feels
inevitable that Greece is going to leave the euro zone."
In an interview with CNBC, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
reiterated that Germany wants Greece to stay in the euro, but
warned that the country must play by the rules and honor
its commitments.