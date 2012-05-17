LONDON May 17 German Bund futures hovered near
their record highs on Thursday as the risk that Greece could
leave the euro zone unnerved investors before a closely watched
Spanish debt auction later in the day.
Federal Reserve minutes showing several policymakers last
month thought the U.S. central bank might need to do more to
support the economy offered some relief to investors, and
European stocks were seen opening flat as well.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has stopped offering
liquidity to some Greek banks it does not consider solvent,
heightening fears that Athens is on the brink of collapse as it
heads into a June election re-run expected to be won by
anti-bailout politicians.
The volatile mood bodes ill for a Spanish auction of 1.5 to
2.5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 bonds. Domestic banks are
expected to provide support in the sale given its small size and
the short maturities on offer.
But they are likely to demand a higher risk premium, and
markets are extremely sensitive to the rise in borrowing costs
faced by countries like Spain and Italy, which are among the
most exposed to contagion from the Greek crisis.
There are also concerns over Spain's banking sector which is
struggling with bad property loans. Clients of troubled Spanish
bank Bankia, nationalized last week, have taken out
over 1 billion euros from their accounts since last Wednesday,
El Mundo newspaper said.
"The Spanish auctions are going to set the tone for today,"
one trader said. "We're very concerned ... I don't see where the
bids are going to come unless we get some magical large domestic
interest as we've seen in the past."
Bund futures were last 5 ticks lower on the day at
143.13, having hit record highs of 143.69 in both Monday's and
Wednesday's sessions.