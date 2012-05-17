* Bund futures keep close to record highs; Spanish yields up
LONDON, May 17 Spanish government bond yields
rose on Thursday with markets focused on how much Madrid's
borrowing costs will rise at an auction of medium-term debt.
Nervousness in financial markets has intensified investor
interest in debt auctions in Spain and Italy, which are among
the countries most at risk of contagion from a political crisis
in Greece that could see Athens quit the euro zone.
Domestic banks are expected to provide sufficient demand for
the 1.5 to 2.5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 Spanish bonds on
offer, but they are also likely to require higher returns. This
is a major concern as the country's borrowing costs are already
close to becoming unsustainable.
"It will probably go OK, but once the dust settles the
realisation that this issuance is coming at an increasingly
onerous cost should ultimately weigh on the market," Rabobank
rate strategist Richard McGuire said.
"The path of least resistance is certainly higher Spanish
yields. The market remains concerned that the road is rapidly
running out as regards the sustainability of Spain's public
finances."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 6
basis points higher on the day at 6.38 percent, while five-year
yields were 9 bps up at 5.48 percent.
Investors are also concerned over Spain's banking sector,
which is struggling with bad property loans. Clients of troubled
Spanish bank Bankia, nationalised last week, have
withdrawn more than 1 billion euros since last Wednesday, El
Mundo newspaper said.
"The Spanish auctions are going to set the tone for today,"
one trader said. "We're very concerned ... I don't see where the
bids are going to come unless we get some magical large domestic
interest as we've seen in the past."
In Italy, 10-year yields were 2 bps higher at
6 percent. This level is closely watched by markets as it has in
the past triggered an accelerated rise in bond yields in
countries such as Portugal or Ireland.
BULLS IN THE BOX SEAT
Markets remained dominated by the risk that Greece may
eventually leave the euro zone. Prices of German bonds, seen as
a safe haven, stayed close to record highs hit this week.
Greeks heading to the polls again on June 17 after
politicians failed to form a government after an inconclusive
election on May 6. Leftists opposed to the terms of the
country's vital bailout package are expected to win the ballot.
If Greece does not receive further financial aid it risks
default and may crash out of the euro zone.
Heightening fears that Athens is on the brink of collapse,
the European Central Bank has stopped offering liquidity to some
Greek banks it does not consider solvent.
Bund futures were last nine ticks higher on the day
at 143.27, having hit record highs of 143.69 on Monday and
Wednesday.
A break below Wednesday's low of 142.83 was needed for a
short-term pull-back in Bunds to be considered, Futurestechs
technical analyst Clive Lambert said.
Otherwise a move to new record highs was expected, with the
next resistance level at 145.02, the top of the channel formed
by the session highs and lows during the rally kick-started in
mid-March at levels between 135.00 and 136.00.
"The bulls are still in the box seat and all is good in
their world," Lambert said.