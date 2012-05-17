LONDON May 17 German Bund futures hit new
record highs and European stocks extended losses on Thursday,
with traders citing talk of possible credit ratings downgrades
for Spanish banks circulating in the market.
"We've got some talk of downgrades in Spain and we are still
in the same old negative mood because of Greece," one trader
said.
Bund futures were last 143.79, up 61 ticks on the
day. Spain's Ibex 35 and the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index hit session lows and were now trading 2.4
percent and 1.3 percent lower, respectively.