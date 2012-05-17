* Bund futures hit record highs; Spanish yields up
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 17 Spanish bond yields rose on
Thursday as concerns about the country's banks and a rapid rise
in its borrowing costs kept investment flows directed towards
perceived safe havens, driving German Bund futures to record
highs.
A Spanish auction, strongly supported by domestic banks
which placed bids at market levels, did little to change broad
views that Spanish yields are likely to rise further in coming
weeks.
Borrowing costs rose by more than one percentage point for
two of the three bonds that were sold, suggesting yields are
rapidly heading to unaffordable levels.
Greece's political crisis has also heightened anxiety and
Spanish banks, under pressure to make more provisions for bad
property loans, may not be as willing to spend money on
government debt as they have been earlier this year.
Spain's 10-year yields were last six basis
points higher at 6.37 percent, its five-year yields
were 8 bps up at 5.47 percent and two-year yields
rose 10 bps to 4.23 percent.
"These levels are not sustainable for a long period of time.
We're also in a very difficult phase with the uncertainty about
Greece," said Riccardo Barbieri, rates strategist at Mizuho.
"We are likely to be higher in a few days' time unless
someone does something about it. If we get to levels that are
close to the previous highs (near 7 percent) I believe the
European Central Bank will step in."
Spanish 10-year yields have risen by around 15 bps per week
on average since the beginning of March, when the country agreed
a higher 2012 budget deficit target with the European Union.
With one month to go until new Greek elections, some
analysts fear that yields could soon reach the panic-triggering
7 percent, beyond which countries like Portugal or Ireland have
been shut out of bond markets.
Greek leftists opposed to the terms of the country's
international bailout package are expected to do best in the
vote, raising fears that Greece will default and crash out of
the euro zone.
In Italy, also vulnerable to contagion from the Greek
crisis, 10-year yields rose as high as 6.06
percent before settling slightly below 6 percent.
"HORRIBLY EXPENSIVE"
Bund futures hit record highs again, rising as high
as 143.79. They settled at 143.67, 49 ticks up on the day while
German 10-year yields plumbed an all-time low of
1.414 percent. Barbieri at Mizuho said they could fall as low as
1.25 percent if they sustain the break below 1.50 percent.
For some investors, though, the air is getting too thin for
comfort around such peaks. Russell Silberston, who manages
around $30 billion worth of fixed income assets as head of
global interest rates for Investec AM, said he has been selling
Bunds for the past few weeks.
"We think Bunds are horribly expensive. If we get some sort
of solution like common bonds for example ... we can see a big
sell-off," he said. "The risk-reward is such that we have been
taking profits on those and sitting neutral."
Silberston has bought French bonds this week, seeing an
opportunity in the recent widening of French/German yield
spreads. He also remains exposed to Dutch and Finnish bonds as
he thinks those countries can pay back debts even if the euro
zone breaks up.
"It is a credit decision at the end of the day. Are we going
to take our money back if we invest in those? I think so,"
Silberston said.